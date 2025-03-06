Environmental-Economic Accounts: Data To 2023

Environmental-economic accounts show how our environment contributes to our economy, the impacts of economic activity on our environment, and how we respond to environmental issues.

Stats NZ’s environmental-economic accounts show the interactions between the environment and the economy to provide a clearer understanding of environmental-economic pressures, dependencies, trade-offs, and impacts. It is done within the United Nations’ System of Environmental-Economic Accounting (SEEA) framework, which specifies how environmental data can be integrated coherently with economic data from the System of National Accounts.

All accounts are expressed in monetary units and in current prices for the year to March.

Key facts

In the year to March 2023:

Total environmental taxes were $5.2 billion, most of which were transport (51 percent) and energy (45 percent) taxes. From 2022–2023, environmental taxes decreased 21 percent ($1.4 billion).

Marine economy contributed $4.6 billion to New Zealand’s gross domestic product (GDP). This was an increase of 7.9 percent compared with 2022. The contribution of the marine economy to GDP in 2023 was 1.2 percent.

The total asset value of renewable energy was $13.7 billion. Hydro generation made up 69 percent of total asset value, followed by geothermal (21 percent).

Central and local government expenditure on environmental protection (on a final consumption basis) increased 15 percent ($381 million) to total $2.9 billion. Local government contributed 68 percent ($1.9 billion) to this total, and central government 32 percent ($904 million).

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

Environmental-economic accounts: Data to 2023 : https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/environmental-economic-accounts-data-to-2023

CSV files for download : https://www.stats.govt.nz/large-datasets/csv-files-for-download/

© Scoop Media

