Introducing iWorkplace Elements: Transform Your Digital Workplace

Christchurch-based technology business Information Leadership is thrilled to announce the launch of iWorkplace Elements, a groundbreaking self-service solution designed to transform digital workplaces. Developed by experts, iWorkplace Elements is set to make work life easier, more efficient, and highly productive for organisations across the spectrum.

CEO, Sarah Heal, said iWorkplace Elements was born out of hearing peoples’ frustration with poorly organised and managed Microsoft 365 deployments.

“In many cases organisations moved quickly to the cloud during COVID but are now left wondering what do with all of their content.

“Customers kept telling us their information management systems were dated, out of control and messy – but often the solution they needed was simply out of financial reach.

“With our deep technical knowledge and proven iWorkplace tools, we’re able to address issues like information compliance and protection, Teams sprawl and unmanaged OneDrive silos. We’ve packed our advanced technologies into one simple ‘easy to use’ solution making it possible for every organisation to improve how they work and to meet legislative requirements.”

iWorkplace Elements empowers businesses to create their own efficient, clutter-free digital workplace using a self-service framework, supported by the highly experienced team of Microsoft specialists at Information Leadership. Businesses can leverage proven content management methodologies, along with trusted and reliable iWorkplace solutions, to achieve seamless digital transformation while keeping costs under control.

Key Features:

• Seamless Integration: Built on Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Teams, Azure, and iWorkplace, it leverages existing investments to do more with less.

• Self-deployable: With the self-service approach, pre-defined templates and comprehensive user guides, IT teams can independently set up a modern digital workplace, saving both time and money.

• Architecture & Metadata: Information architecture and metadata solutions streamline data management, enhance discoverability, boost productivity, ensure compliance, and facilitate collaboration.

• Enhanced Collaboration: Cultivate teamwork with integrated tools that allow for real-time collaboration, co-authoring, and instant feedback.

• Customisable Workflows: Automate routine tasks and processes with customisable workflows, saving time and reducing errors.

• Advanced Security: Protect your data with advanced security features and compliance controls, ensuring information is safe and meets industry standards.

Transforming digital workplaces

iWorkplace Elements Essentials + Preview delivers a modern workspace for seamless communication, streamlined document management, and automated workflows. Customers can also mix and match additional solutions like Policies and Procedures, Search, Employee Files, Contract Management, and Intranet to fit their specific business needs.

Take control of content like never before

Information Leadership is passionate about empowering customers to streamline processes, reduce costs, amplify collaboration, deliver efficiency, and maximise productivity. Leading organisations trust and rely on Microsoft and iWorkplace for their content management and digital workplace needs.

Get started today

Say goodbye to the mess and hello to a more productive future. Visit iworkplace elements.com to book a free demo and explore how iWorkplace Elements can revolutionise your digital workplace.

