ASB Further Boosts Rural Commitment With New Head Of Food & Fibre

Thursday, 6 March 2025, 11:49 am
Press Release: ASB

Kristen Ashby. Photo/Supplied.

ASB has appointed Kristen Ashby as its new Head of Food & Fibre, a newly established role within its Rural Corporate Banking team.

Kristen joins ASB from Fonterra where she was most recently Director of Capital Strategy. Starting her career as a Chartered Accountant, Kristen has worked across a variety of roles at organisations including Fonterra, Turners & Growers and Goodman Fielder.

Born and bred in Waikato, Kristen’s rural upbringing and breadth of experience mean she brings a unique perspective to this role. She is passionate about helping Kiwi businesses to reach their goals, as well as future proofing for tomorrow.

Kristen says, “I’m excited to be joining the team at such a crucial time. I see so much opportunity in the Food & Fibre sector and feel privileged to help build on the work already being done at ASB.

As a bank we can make a real difference for our rural communities, uplift regional economies and put New Zealand-grown products on the map globally.

I’m looking forward to getting on the road soon to meet our customers and broader industry participants to tackle these ambitious goals.”

ASB General Manager Rural Banking Aidan Gent says “Kristen is a passionate leader with a proven track record of success, genuinely interested in making a difference for our customers.

We are so excited to have her on board in this pivotal role as we bring our full-service banking proposition to the Food & Fibre sector – a critical component of our economy.

With Food & Fibre making up more than 80% of our global exports, there is significant opportunity in this sector. This is not just farmers – it is the innovators looking at new foods & fibres and future uses of land, processors, logistics companies moving goods, all the way through to the electrician in Gore fixing a woolshed.

Food & Fibre represents an opportunity to truly accelerate the social, environmental and financial progress of New Zealanders.”

Kristen Ashby started in her new role in February 2025.

ASB Bank

ASB Bank

Helping you get one step ahead.

In 1847, ASB opened as the Auckland Savings Bank with the pledge: 'to serve the community; to grow and to help Kiwis grow'. And that is very much what ASB is about today.

ASB is a leading provider of integrated financial services in New Zealand including retail, business and rural banking, funds management and insurance.

ASB strives to consistently provide its customers with outstanding service and innovative financial solutions. They're dedicated to providing simple financial products that allow their customers to bank with them how and when they want.

We all have our own ways to measure progress, and our own stories about the things that matter to us. Whatever way you choose to measure progress, and whatever your goals, ASB is there to help you get one step ahead.

