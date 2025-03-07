Financial Advice New Zealand Announces 2025 Awards

Financial Advice New Zealand CEO Nick Hakes has announced nominations are now open for the prestigious awards; winners are to be announced at the National Adviser Conference in April.

The Financial Advice New Zealand Awards recognises and celebrates the outstanding achievements of individuals and organisations in the financial advice sector. It honours those who have demonstrated innovation and leadership and driven positive change within the financial advice sector.

“These people and organisations improve New Zealanders’ confidence in actively seeking quality life-changing financial advice,” Mr Hakes said.

“And good advice, in turn, improves the financial and general well-being of those who receive it.

“This is the time for advisers to be recognised for their advice and business excellence and to inspire others and help shape the future of advice.”

The Financial Capability Advocate Award is presented to an individual or organisation that has made a significant effort to promote financial capability and education. The recipient of this award will have played a crucial role in providing financial education to help others understand financial concepts and make informed decisions about their finances.

The Community Impact Award is in recognition of an individual or organisation that has achieved excellent results in improving social and financial outcomes within a community.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is a prestigious honour given to an individual who has made significant contributions throughout their career or lifetime to the financial services sector. It recognises their outstanding achievements, leadership, and selfless dedication to creating a positive impact on the financial advice profession.

Winners in each category except the Lifetime Achievement Award must be a member of Financial Advice New Zealand. A judging panel will review and select the award winner.

Last year’s winners Tim Fairbrother and William Tieu became part of the Financial Advice New Zealand Connect Tour, sharing their success stories with peers around the country.

About Financial Advice New Zealand:

Financial Advice New Zealand is the largest financial adviser-representative professional body for Financial Advisers and Financial Advice Providers (FAPs) in New Zealand. Our members provide trusted advice to consumers across financial planning and investments, mortgages and lending, and life, disability & health insurance, which ultimately helps Kiwis grow, manage, and protect their wealth.

Today, Financial Advice New Zealand is a vibrant, innovative association, where the underlying driver of policy is that great advice transforms lives. We promote the highest professional standards for financial advice, so more New Zealanders have the confidence to actively seek quality financial advice to improve their financial health, wealth, and well-being.

