Christchurch Airport Unveils Stunning Welcome For The World.

Christchurch Airport has unveiled a new look for arriving international passengers, offering travellers a powerful first impression of the South Island’s landscapes, history, and culture with a striking revamp of the arrival walkways and baggage collection hall.

The artwork, designed by Māori-led agency Ariki Creative in collaboration with ChristchurchNZ, Tourism New Zealand, and Ngāi Tahu, weaves together the rich narratives of Te Waipounamu the South Island. Collectively the artwork covers over 300 square metres and features giant light boards, floor-to-ceiling pillars, expansive wall murals and a 40-metre-long glass balustrade depicting the cultural and historic timeline of the South Island.

With themes of braided rivers, the journey of water from land to sea, and the deep connection between people and place, the artwork integrates Ngāi Tahu rock art and traditional patterns to create a unique and meaningful welcome. The artwork also features the Tiaki Promise, encouraging visitors to travel the region and country responsibly.

Christchurch Airport Chief Executive Justin Watson says the project goes beyond aesthetics to create a truly immersive experience.

"These artworks transform our international arrivals experience. They provide a meaningful welcome for visitors, a sense of homecoming for Kiwis, and a deep connection to the stories that shape this region," says Watson.

At an event this week to mark the completion of the project the partners behind the 18-month project explained why the artwork is so important.

Liz Kereru of Whitiora, Ngāi Tūāhuriri who played a key role in guiding the project, says the murals honour both the past and the future.

The significance of these murals within the Takiwā [region] of Ngāi Tūāhuriri allows us to share our history with visitors as they arrive onto our whenua [land]. They are a powerful reflection of the stories, traditions, and guardianship of this place," says Kereru.

ChristchurchNZ Chief Executive Ali Adams says the murals are a vibrant reflection of the city’s identity.

“Ōtautahi Christchurch’s new identity showcases the city’s bicultural story and we are delighted to see this displayed so well in the new arrivals area for both visitors and returning residents. It’s a beautiful and authentic way to introduce people to our region.” says Adams.

Tourism New Zealand General Manager Pou Ārahi Māori, Karl Burrows says creating a prominent space for visitors to see the Tiaki Promise helps to raise the initiative’s profile.

“We ask all visitors to think about the Tiaki Promise as they travel through New Zealand, and having the airport share the message is a great way to remind travellers to step lightly.”

Travellers passing through Christchurch Airport’s international arrivals area can now take in these artworks, which reflect the manaakitanga [hospitality] of the region and the deep narratives of Aotearoa.

© Scoop Media

