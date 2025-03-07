Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Health System Serious Approach Needed

Friday, 7 March 2025, 4:02 pm
Press Release: BusinessNZ

BusinessNZ has welcomed the Government’s commitment to better management of the health system.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Katherine Rich said a high-functioning health system was critical for enabling New Zealanders to lead healthy, productive lives.

"Getting clear targets for things like GP access and elective surgery wait times, getting better value from health expenditure by working with private sector health providers, and ensuring adequate investment in health infrastructure indicates a serious approach is being taken to this critical sector.

"Successful outcomes for patients is a key consideration where New Zealanders want to see responsible, competent use made of public funding," Mrs Rich said.

