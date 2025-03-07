Health System Serious Approach Needed

BusinessNZ has welcomed the Government’s commitment to better management of the health system.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Katherine Rich said a high-functioning health system was critical for enabling New Zealanders to lead healthy, productive lives.

"Getting clear targets for things like GP access and elective surgery wait times, getting better value from health expenditure by working with private sector health providers, and ensuring adequate investment in health infrastructure indicates a serious approach is being taken to this critical sector.

"Successful outcomes for patients is a key consideration where New Zealanders want to see responsible, competent use made of public funding," Mrs Rich said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

