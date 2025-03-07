IAG New Zealand On Standby To Assist Those Affected By Cyclone Alfred In Australia

IAG New Zealand, represented by the AMI, State, and NZI brands, is standing ready to assist IAG Australia, which operates under the NRMA, RACV, CGU, and WFI brands, as Cyclone Alfred approaches New South Wales and Queensland. The slow-moving system is expected to cause widespread damage across a large populated area.

Wayne Tippet, Executive General Manager of Claims says: “Our thoughts are with those who may be affected by the Cyclone, and anyone here who has whānau or friends in Australia, preparing for the worst. Sadly, we know all too well the fear and uncertainty these events create, having experienced similar situations in New Zealand.”

IAG New Zealand team members are standing by to travel to Australia to assess property damage caused by the cyclone. Additionally, New Zealand based teams are also ready to assist affected customers and the IAG Australia disaster response teams behind-the-scenes.

“We have a shared history of collaborating with our trans-Tasman colleagues in a disaster event response, most recently when IAG Australia sent a team of property assessors to support our initial triaging and rapid assessment of properties damaged during the North Island floods and Cyclone Gabrielle, and memorably when we assisted in Brisbane following the 2011 floods.

“Just as they joined our efforts during the North Island floods and Cyclone Gabrielle, we will use our shared resources again to help as many customers as quickly as possible.

“Once we understand the extent of the damage, IAG New Zealand will work with our colleagues over the weekend and into the weeks ahead to determine the best ways to support those affected in Australia. This support will not impact our operations and claims assessments in New Zealand.”

