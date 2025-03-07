Sky Tower Glows For International Women’s Day

Photo:Supplied

Tomorrow night, in celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD), the Sky Tower will illuminate in purple, symbolising SkyCity’s ongoing commitment to diversity, inclusion, and gender equity in New Zealand.

International Women’s Day honours the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of wāhine around the world.

This year’s theme, #ForAllWomenAndGirls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment, calls for action that can unlock equal rights, power and opportunities for all. Central to this vision is empowering the next generation - youth, particularly young women and adolescent girls - as catalysts for lasting change.

According to the World Economic Forum, at the current rate of progress, achieving gender parity will take until 2158, or roughly five generations from now. The focus on Accelerating Action stresses the importance of immediate and decisive efforts to overcome the systemic barriers and biases that wāhine face, both in their personal lives and professional careers.

For the second consecutive year, SkyCity has also maintained its Advanced GenderTick status in New Zealand, reflecting its ongoing dedication to providing a supportive and inclusive workplace.

SkyCity remains dedicated to addressing its gender pay gap and continues working to increase the representation of wāhine in senior roles throughout the organisation.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

