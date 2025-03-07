Critical Infrastructure Investment In Hokitika Airport

The NZ Airports Association is celebrating the announcement today from Hon Shane Jones that Hokitika Airport’s infrastructure upgrade will be supported through a $9.8 million loan from the Regional Infrastructure Fund.

“Hokitika Airport is a lifeline for the West Coast, not just for passengers but also for emergency services, medical flights, and regional economic development,” says Chief Executive of NZ Airports Billie Moore.

“This investment will ensure the airport is well-positioned to meet future demand and continue playing its critical role in connecting West Coast communities to the rest of New Zealand.”

The upgrade includes a full runway reseal, which will allow the airport to accommodate heavier aircraft. New runway lighting will also be installed to improve safety and reliability, addressing a critical need for enhanced landing capability in challenging weather conditions.

“These improvements are essential to the long-term viability of scheduled air services to Hokitika, which currently support 43,000 people travelling into the region.”

NZ Airports has long advocated for targeted infrastructure investment in regional airports, recognizing their role as economic engines for their communities as well as lifeline utilities.

“Investments like this demonstrate a strong commitment to regional connectivity and resilience, paving the way for increased visitation, commerce, and industrial growth over time.”

