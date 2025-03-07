Federated Farmers Welcome Support For Drought-Hit Regions

With western parts of four regions being burned to a crisp, Federated Farmers provincial presidents are pleased the Government is being proactive in declaring medium-scale adverse events.

Northland president Colin Hannah says the declaration is recognition of the growing seriousness for farmers of well-below-normal rainfall.

The medium-scale adverse event declaration also applies to Waikato, Horizons and Marlborough-Tasman, and follows the same status being called in Taranaki on 27 February.

"From the North Cape right down the west coast of Northland, there’s a major issue," Hannah says.

"In Wellsford, springs and wells are drying up, putting huge pressure on stock water availability."

Federated Farmers Waikato president Keith Holmes says the weather pattern is very unusual, and distressing for those farmers hit hardest.

"West of the Waikato River it’s drought conditions. Areas like Tuakau, Piopio and Mahoenui aren’t getting any rain.

"East of the river it’s getting quite serious too.

"Springs and wells providing stock water have dried up, and farmers are moving to once-a-day milking and sending stock to the works early."

Holmes says sheep and beef farmers relying on income from grazing dairy cattle from eastern parts of the region are running out of feed, and some are having to send them back early in skinny condition.

"That’s a big hit on their incomes, and on the dairy farmers trying to capitalise on the strong milk prices.

"Maize crops may look good, but with insufficient water, they’re putting on minimal cob and come harvest time they’ll have very little feed value.

"Dairy farmers relying on maize for supplementary feed are going to come unstuck quickly."

Holmes says he’s grateful to Ministers Todd McClay and Mark Patterson for calling it early.

The $100,000 for rural support groups in the four provinces will help, and the adverse event classification also unlocks tax relief for farmers and growers and enables the Ministry of Social Development to consider Rural Assistance Payments.

"For any farmers a bit slow to react to the threat, this will also help bring it front of mind and galvanise them into action," Holmes says.

"If March stays dry, it doesn’t set up farmers well for winter in the five affected provinces."

