Kiwis Prioritise Real Estate, Relatives, Rides If They Win Lotto

A new survey from Lotto NZ has highlighted the different ways New Zealanders imagine they would celebrate if they won big on Lotto.

The national survey of more than 30,000 Lotto players posed 10 different ‘Lotto dilemmas’ about what they would do if they won big.

According to the results, Southlanders would be the most secretive about their win, Wellingtonians would be most likely to consider hiring a chauffeur, and Aucklanders would be the first to head off on a house hunt.

Some clear national trends emerged, with 94% of respondents declaring they would continue to call Aotearoa home, 97% ready to help their relatives out, and 95% predicting they would splurge on their dream set of wheels.

“It’s fascinating to get a snapshot of how New Zealanders imagine they would react to a life-changing win, and what they would prioritise,” says Lotto NZ Head of Corporate Communications, Will Hine.

“A big part of buying a Lotto ticket is dreaming about the ways you’d spend your winnings. This survey provides an intriguing look at where those dreams line up and where they differ.

“While there are some things nearly all winners agree they’d spend money on, differences have emerged at a regional level around things like heading overseas or staying put.”

Hine says Lotto NZ created 64 millionaires last year, including 23 multi-millionaires, and paid out $924 million in prizes.

“We speak to all our big winners, and while the first reaction is usually shock, most are fairly pragmatic, which is also reflected in the survey responses.

“Almost all winners we talk to very quickly identify that they want to share their new fortune with family members, which is consistent with results from the survey.”

Hine says Lotto NZ also analysed the written responses of the 32,799 respondents to spot common themes.

“117 people reckoned they’d faint if they won the big one, 271 people mentioned screaming and 722 predicted tears would be shed.

“It was great to see that 2528 people mentioned they would help others, while references to charity showed up 1290 times.”

Southland appears to be New Zealand’s most tight-lipped region, with 85% of Southlanders saying they would keep a win secret, compared to the national average of 81%.

Conversely, 22% of Nelsonians said they would share the news, against a national average of 19%.

Just over three-quarters of those in Gisborne reckoned they would take a big crew away on holiday, while a third of West Coasters said they’d restrict their travel entourage to two.

Hine says a rural-urban split emerged when respondents were asked if they’d travel the world or trip around New Zealand.

“People in Auckland, Wellington and Canterbury were more likely to want to pack their bags and head to the international departure lounge, while those in the regions, notably Northland and the West Coast, were more likely to want to explore our beautiful backyard.”

True to their real estate-loving reputation, 77% of Aucklanders said they would begin the hunt for their dream house, compared to the national average of 71%, and far above the West Coast, where only 55% said they would trade up if they won.

With some of the world’s most famous ski fields just a stone’s throw away, survey respondents from Otago were most likely to opt for a ski chalet over a beach bach – at 24% compared to 16% nationally. In contrast, 88% of Northlanders would plump for a bach,

perhaps with the ease of not having to travel far to some of Aotearoa’s most stunning beaches.

Other interesting regional differences include 97% of people from Taranaki using winnings to splash out on a dream car – the highest percentage in the country, contrasting with just 93% of Wellingtonians - 7% of whom would instead opt for the on-call luxury of a private driver.

Notes:

APPENDIX - REGIONAL HIGHLIGHTS & QUOTES FROM SURVEY RESPONDENTS

NORTHLAND – 1,418 people surveyed With so much to appreciate on their doorstep, most Northlanders would rather chill at home if they won the big one, with 73% saying they would kick back and relax rather than chase adventure, compared to 69% of other Kiwis. Quotes from Northlanders about what they’d do if they won: “Celebrate with family and close friends then go fishing to relax calm down and think of what to do next.” “Look for land in the beautiful Hokianga to build my wife & I our own house which will overlook the beautiful Hokianga Harbour.”

AUCKLAND – 10,454 people surveyed True to their real estate-loving reputation, 77% of Aucklanders said they would immediately begin the hunt for their dream house, compared to a national average of 71%. Quotes from Aucklanders about what they’d do if they won: “I would buy an island and a helicopter and boat to travel to it. Then transport all the equipment I need to have a self-sustainable house on the island. I would then spend my days building the house, living off the land, surfing and collecting kai from the waters around it.” “Once it has sunk in, I would invite my family and close friends over for a dinner and on their place setting I would have an envelope with a note with a cash amount.”

WAIKATO – 3,343 people surveyed People from the Waikato are more likely than most to buy a bach if they won the big one, with 87% keen to be beside the seaside, 3% above the national average of 84%. Quotes from Waikato residents about what they’d do if they won: “Take the dog to the beach and think about what’s really important, then pop the champagne cork!” “Move our home onto a new bigger property by the sea and renovate it. Then I would invite our children and grandchildren to come and bring their bills and dreams and start making plans. All the while my husband and I would travel around Aotearoa in our campervan.”

BAY OF PLENTY – 2,452 people surveyed Bosses in the Bay of Plenty would certainly know something was up, with 81% of locals saying they’d ditch the nine-to-five in favour of a passion project if they hit the jackpot, ahead of the national average of 78%. Quotes from Bay of Plenty residents about what they’d do if they won: “I'd have a huge party with my nearest and dearest, spoiling everyone there.” “I would rent a chateau on the French Mediterranean coast, bring in a grand piano and have daily lessons from a master pianist.”

GISBORNE – 271 people surveyed Gisborne is one of our nation’s most extroverted regions, with 77% of Gisborne residents saying they would celebrate with their whole crew, rather than just their significant other, compared to 70% of other Kiwi regions. Quotes from Gisborne residents about what they’d do if they won: “Have a big rage.” “Jump for joy and then help family and friends - share the love with those most deserving.”

HAWKES BAY – 1,191 people surveyed Most people polled in the Hawkes Bay would snap up a bach by the beach if they won big on Lotto, with 87% of Hawkes Bayers opting for a sea breeze, compared to 84% of other Kiwis. Quotes from Hawkes Bay residents about what they’d do if they won: “Buy a section at my favourite beach in New Zealand and then head offshore for an extended overseas cruise holiday while I consider what I would do with the rest.” “Text work and take a sickie.”

MANAWATŪ-WHANGANUI – 1,642 people surveyed Manawatū-Whanganui is pretty relaxed, with 74% of people polled in the region saying they would ‘kick back and relax’ if they won big on Lotto, compared to 69% of people across the rest of the country. Quotes from Manawatū-Whanganui residents about what they’d do if they won: “Have a cup of tea and a lie down.” “Relax and take it all in. Let family know after a day or two.”

TARANAKI – 839 people surveyed 97% of people from Taranaki using winnings to splash out on a dream car, compared to 95% of people nationally. Quotes from Taranaki residents about what they’d do if they won: “Call my Mum and tell her she's retiring then buy her a new car and renovate her house.” “Buy a Suzuki Jimny and a new baby chihuahua.”

WELLINGTON – 3,425 people surveyed Wellingtonians are some of our most intrepid travellers, with 58% of them saying they would head overseas if they struck the jackpot, compared to the national average of 54%. Quotes from Wellingtonians about what they’d do if they won: “Submit my resignation, rent a holiday home in the Greek islands.” “Scream loudly then head out for champagne & oysters”

NELSON – 427 people surveyed With paradise on their doorstep, 51% of Nelsonians say they would explore their own backyard if they won the big one, unlike 46% of Kiwis who would be grabbing their passports. Quotes from Nelsonians about what they’d do if they won: “Go away in our old caravan to process the win.” “Buy a bach at the beach in Golden Bay.”

TASMAN – 238 people surveyed Lotto players in the Tasman region would be the most likely to remain in Godzone if they won the big one, with 97% electing to stay in Aotearoa rather than head off to foreign lands, compared to 94% of Kiwis across the nation. Quotes from Tasman region residents about what they’d do if they won: “Not make any major decisions for some time – just leave it in the bank and stare adoringly at my bank balance and practice gratitude.” “Bring the children home from where they live round the world, have a family holiday.”

MARLBOROUGH – 364 people surveyed Marlburians’ homes are their castles, with only 62% of people in the region saying they would trade up to their dream home if they won Lotto, compared with the national average of 72%. Quotes from Marlburians about what they’d do if they won: “Hire a landscaper to get my dream backyard.” “Pay off my friends’ and family’s mortgages.”

WEST COAST – 249 people surveyed West Coasters are a pretty content bunch, with 45% of them choosing to renovate rather than relocate, compared to 29% nationally. Quotes from West Coasters about what they’d do if they won: “Blast the mortgage away, take all our mates and family on a cruise and then tell the hubby to quit work and find something he enjoys.” “I would pay off my mortgage, renovate our house and help out my family and renovate their house.”

OTAGO – 1,118 people surveyed Otago folk would play it cooler than most, with 83% saying they would keep it a secret compared to the national average of 81% Quotes from Otago residents about what they’d do if they won: “I'd probably drive out to the beach and take the dog for a walk while I just let it sink in.” “As many Coldplay concerts I can get tickets to.”

CANTERBURY – 3,561 people surveyed Taking a low-key approach, 95% of Cantabrians would continue to call New Zealand home, with neither the charm of the French Riveria or the bright lights of New York tempting them to make a permanent move. Quotes from Cantabrians about what they’d do if they won: “Buy a 1979 Lincoln continental convertible and cruise over to Akaroa with my missus for breakfast.” “Buy a big sheep and beef farm that all our family can work on it.”

SOUTHLAND – 520 people surveyed 76% of Southlanders said they would kick back and relax instead of chasing an adventure, compared to a national average of 69%. Quotes from Southlanders about what they’d do if they won: “Probably a lot of tears and yelling in excitement with my partner and son! Then call our parents and siblings and tell them to pack because we’re all going on holiday…while our farmhouses are being built on a huuuge section of land so we can all be together.” “Keep it a secret but organise to split the winnings with my family and look forward to the surprise they get when the money hits their bank.”

Multi-millionaire in NZ or relocate to your dream country? Multimillionaire in NZ National average: 94% Relocate to dream country National average: 6% Lowest: Nelson 91% Highest: Tasman: 97% Lowest: Tasman 3% Highest: Nelson: 9% Tickets for two or take the whole crew? Tickets for two National average: 30% Take the whole crew National average: 70% Lowest: Gisborne 23% Highest: West Coast: 33% Lowest: West Coast 67% Highest: Gisborne: 77% Share the news or keep it a secret? Share the news National average: 19% Keep it a secret National average: 81% Lowest: Southland 15% Highest: Nelson 22% Lowest: Nelson: 78% Highest: Southland 85% Chase adventure or kick back & relax? Chase adventure National average: 31% Kick back & relax National average: 69% Lowest: Southland 24% Highest: Auckland 35% Lowest: Auckland 65% Highest: Southland 76% Spoil friends or family first? Spoil friends National average: 3% Family first National average: 97% Lowest: Gisborne 2% Highest: = Auckland, Wellington, West Coast, Otago, Canterbury 6% Lowest: = Auckland, Wellington, West Coast, Otago, Canterbury 94% Highest: Gisborne 98% Travel the world or explore our beautiful backyard? Travel the world National average: 54% Explore our beautiful backyard National average: 46% Lowest: = Northland, West Coast 40% Highest: Auckland 62% Lowest: Auckland 38% Highest: = Northland, West Coast 60% Buy your dream home or renovate the one you’ve got? Buy your dream home National average: 71% Renovate the one you’ve got National average: 29% Lowest: West Coast 55% Highest: Auckland 77% Lowest: Auckland 23% Highest: West Coast 45% Bach by the beach or a holiday home near the snow? Bach by the beach National average: 84% Holiday home near the snow National average: 16% Lowest: Otago 76% Highest: Taranaki 89% Lowest: Taranaki 11% Highest: Otago 24% Buy your dream car or hire a private driver? Buy your dream car National average: 95% Hire a private driver National average: 5% Lowest: Wellington 93% Highest: Taranaki 97% Lowest: Taranaki: 3% Highest: Wellington 7% Focus on your passion or stick with your job? Focus on your passion National average: 78% Stick with your job National average: 22% Lowest: Gisborne 70% Highest: = Bay of Plenty, Marlborough, Nelson, Northland 81% Lowest: = Bay of Plenty, Marlborough, Nelson, Northland 19% Highest: Gisborne 30%

