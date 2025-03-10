Site Safe 2025 Evening Of Celebration Award Winners - Celebrating Excellence In Safety

Attendees at the 2025 Auckland Evening of Celebration (Photo/Supplied)

On Wednesday, 5 March 2025, the Due Drop Event Centre in Auckland was full of excitement and anticipation as over 340 industry leaders, innovators, and safety champions gathered for Site Safe’s Evening of Celebration, the largest health and safety event in the construction industry.

The annual event, which recognises outstanding contributions in health and safety in the construction industry, showcased a range of inspiring achievements and highlighted the continued commitment to safety excellence within the industry in New Zealand. The evening was also a chance to celebrate the graduation of those who had completed Site Safe’s Health and Safety in Construction Certificate Programme in 2024 and the recipients of Site Safe scholarships to complete the programme in 2025.

Brett Murray, Site Safe’s Chief Executive reflected on the night, "As the industry body for health and safety in Construction, it’s very important that we take time to celebrate the achievements made in advancing safety culture, because there’s some great stuff going on. That's why the Evening of Celebration is so important to us.

"It’s an evening to celebrate the changemakers, the future leaders, the innovators and the health and safety champions that are working hard to improve the culture not only within their organisations but also across the industry up and down the country."

Each award winner was recognised for their exceptional efforts in promoting safety and wellbeing within the industry.

The 2025 winners of the Site Safe Health, Safety and Wellbeing Awards were:

Vertical Horizonz Safety Innovation Award: Traffic Safe NZ, for their groundbreaking solution in improving the safety of their people by developing Conan, the self-coning truck.

Hammertech Safety Leadership Award: Jamie Greentree - Kinetic Electrical Wellington, for demonstrating an impressive commitment to driving strong health and safety systems and processes, training, qualifications and apprentice support in a very hands-on, visible and active way.

NZ Chinese Building Industry Association Safety Contribution Award for Small Teams: Tradestaff Group Ltd, for addressing the complexities of short-term placements, wide and diverse demographics, and shared H&S responsibilities.

Coversure Safety Contribution Award for an Individual: Glen Sturgess - Naylor Love, for his obvious and deep passion for health and safety.

Kalmar Construction Mental Health and Wellbeing Award: Tūpore, for being a business committed to supporting the mental health of their employees, wider whanau, and communities.

Dominion Constructors Future Safety Leader Award: Fiona Brabant - Cook Brothers Construction, recognising her potential and commitment to leading the future of safety in the industry and being the "the heartbeat of health and safety" for the Team at Cook Brothers Queenstown/Wanaka.

Fiona Brabant - Cook Brothers winner in the Dominion Constructors Future Safety Leader Award (Photo/Supplied)

Site Safe’s Evening of Celebration was a testament to the progress being made in health and safety across New Zealand’s construction and building sectors. The award winners serve as an inspiration, demonstrating that through innovation, leadership, and collaboration, a safer and healthier construction industry is possible.

