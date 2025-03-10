$10,000 Glass Art Award Honours Lyndsay Patterson

Whanganui, NZ | The inaugural Lyndsay Patterson Foundation Emerging NZ Glass Artist Award will grant $10,000 to a rising glass artist in New Zealand, celebrating talent yet to receive widespread recognition. From thirteen finalists, a winner will be announced on March 14, 2025.

In addition, Lyndsay’s children, Ryder and Eden Patterson, will select a finalist to receive a special $1,000 award. The award, judged by the Lyndsay Patterson Foundation Board of Trustees and Dr Kathryn Wightman, will be held biennially to foster and promote excellence in emerging glass artists.

LPF trustee Katie Brown said, “It was a difficult decision as we were astounded by the many talented entries, we know how much this funding can help kickstart an artist’s career.” The thirteen finalists are: Lewis Batchelar, Claire Bell, Nick Black Wood-Reidie, Mike Cameron, Rhys Carr, Kim Logue, Kelda Morris, Nathan Moore, Bindi Nimmo, Ruth Patterson, Jared Robertson, Roz Speirs, and Natasha Yarrall.

The finalists’ works will be exhibited at the Whanganui Community Arts Centre from March 14–23, 2025. Address: 19 Taupo Quay, Whanganui 4500 Open 9am till 4.30pm Sat/Sun and Mon-Fri 10am till 2pm.

Established in memory of Lyndsay Patterson (1959 - 2023) a celebrated glass artist and co-founder of Chronicle Glass Studio. The Foundation continues his legacy by supporting young artists. Part of the funds for the award were raised through an auction of Lyndsay’s artwork at Artists Open Studios 2024.

