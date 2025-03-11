World Plumbing Day Highlights Need To Attract More Women Into The Trade

There are 13,113 licensed plumbers, gasfitters and drainlayers in New Zealand* - but a mere 148 (1.1%) of them are women.

That’s low even when compared to other male-dominated industries like mining (8.7%) and construction as a whole (13.5%)**.

March 11 is World Plumbing Day and an opportunity to highlight the essential role plumbing plays in protecting our communities and offering fulfilling careers.

Plumbing business owner Phoebe Coers would agree - and is a vocal advocate for attracting more women and young people into the industry.

A certifying plumber, gasfitter and drainlayer by the age of 25, Phoebe is the lead owner/operator and forewoman at Rose Line, the business she established in June 2022 in Rotorua before relocating to Wanaka.

"The industry has adapted so much in this time, allowing for growth in diversity within the trades, which is fantastic," she says.

"I have found people on site can be unsure how to approach me, being a woman on the tools, and it’s as simple as a good old ‘G’day’ and a solid handshake."

Phoebe believes people at the top of a business have a responsibility to use their power to establish a respectful, inclusive workplace culture. Seeing women stepping up and succeeding helps pave the way for other women in the industry.

Greg Wallace, CEO of Master Plumbers and Masterlink, a group training organisation that facilitates apprenticeships within the plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying sector, says they have seen an uptick in women applying for plumbing apprenticeships.

"We currently have 21 female apprentices training under Masterlink. We know that hosts who have added female apprentices have had great outcomes for their businesses, and the benefit of diversity has helped the culture inside their own business."

But work still needs to be done to showcase the trade as an appealing choice for women considering their career options.

"Plumbing is more than just pipes and fittings," says Mr Wallace. "It’s important to emphasise the role plumbers play in delivering safe, clean drinking water and helping to uphold safety standards for public health, a responsibility that will prove even more significant as New Zealand moves to a lead-free regime for plumbing products in 2026."

This World Plumbing Day, let’s acknowledge the vital function plumbing plays in safeguarding the health of our communities while also encouraging those from all backgrounds to consider a career in the trade.

Notes:

*PGDB Annual Report 2024: https://www.pgdb.co.nz/media/44lpkhjo/pgdb-annual-report-2024.pdf

**Statistics NZ Women in Aotearoa: https://www.stats.govt.nz/infographics/women-in-aotearoa/

