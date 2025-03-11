The Pick Business Ideas Competition Returns To Support Startup Success In 2025

Taitokerau Northland’s premier business ideas competition, The Pick, is back for 2025—offering aspiring entrepreneurs and businesses the chance to develop, test, and refine their ideas with expert support.

Founded by Northland Inc in 2017, The Pick has become a launchpad for innovation, helping participants transform ideas into viable business models. In 2025, the programme is delivered in partnership with NorthChamber, Whāriki Te Tai Tokerau, and the Ministry of Social Development.

Throughout a 10-week programme running from 23 April – 11 June, participants will gain access to business mentors, workshops, and a network of like-minded entrepreneurs. Workshops will cover key business fundamentals, while Friday lunchtime ‘Ask Me Anything’ sessions provide additional support. The programme culminates in a highly anticipated Pitch Night, where finalists pitch their ideas to a panel of expert judges.

Northland Inc Chief Executive Paul Linton highlights the competition’s role in building regional capability and unlocking economic opportunities.

“The Pick fosters a thriving, sustainable, and inclusive business environment in Northland. By providing direct access to business expertise, mentoring, and networking, the programme empowers local entrepreneurs to build resilient and impactful businesses that contribute to our regional economy.”

New for 2025, the programme welcomes NorthChamber as the key delivery partner, strengthening the reach and impact of The Pick within the Northland business ecosystem. Tania McInnes, The Pick Programme Lead, is excited about what’s ahead:

“The Pick 2025 is shaping up to be an incredible journey for our participants. We’re bringing together top business minds, industry experts, and an inspiring group of entrepreneurs. Whether you have a fresh business idea or are looking to take an existing venture in a new direction, this is your chance to make it happen. We can’t wait to see the innovation and energy come to life.”

The Pick has a proven track record of success, with past winners going on to scale their businesses across New Zealand. Former participant Debbie Stowe, founder of Vince, credits The Pick as a pivotal moment in her business journey:

“The Pick provided invaluable support to develop my idea into a business. The programme helped me refine my concept, connect with mentors, and gain the confidence to take the next steps. I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend it to anyone looking to launch or grow their business.”

Continues Linton: “Start-ups are critical for our economy and The Pick programme contributes to building a thriving, sustainable, and inclusive economy for Northland, with our successful businesses creating employment opportunities, and positive social outcomes, across our region”.

Entries for The Pick 2025 are open now, and close on 12 April 2025. Interested applicants can find all relevant information and apply at www.thepick.co.nz. For further enquiries, contact kiaora@thepick.co.nz.

About Northland Inc

Northland Inc is the Regional Economic Development Agency for Northland, encompassing the Regional Tourism Organisation and delivering central government’s Regional Business Partner (RBP) Network. The Pick is a Northland Inc initiative, delivered in partnership for 2025 with NorthChamber, Whāriki Te Tai Tokerau, and the Ministry of Social Development.

