Meat And Dairy Product Manufacturing Sales Volumes Up In The December 2024 Quarter

Meat and dairy product manufacturing sales volumes rose $253 million (3.1 percent) in the December 2024 quarter, compared with the September 2024 quarter, according to data released by Stats NZ today.

Sales volumes are adjusted for price and seasonal effects.

“Increased meat exports contributed to the rise in the volume of sales for the meat and dairy product manufacturing industry,” economic indicators spokesperson Michelle Feyen said.

“This also coincided with higher meat and milk prices.”

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:

Meat and dairy product manufacturing sales volumes up in the December 2024 quarter: https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/meat-and-dairy-product-manufacturing-sales-volumes-up-in-the-december-2024-quarter/

Business financial data: December 2024 quarter: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/business-financial-data-december-2024-quarter/

CSV files for download: https://www.stats.govt.nz/large-datasets/csv-files-for-download/

