Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Meat And Dairy Product Manufacturing Sales Volumes Up In The December 2024 Quarter

Tuesday, 11 March 2025, 11:45 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Meat and dairy product manufacturing sales volumes rose $253 million (3.1 percent) in the December 2024 quarter, compared with the September 2024 quarter, according to data released by Stats NZ today.

Sales volumes are adjusted for price and seasonal effects.

“Increased meat exports contributed to the rise in the volume of sales for the meat and dairy product manufacturing industry,” economic indicators spokesperson Michelle Feyen said.

“This also coincided with higher meat and milk prices.”

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:

  • Meat and dairy product manufacturing sales volumes up in the December 2024 quarter: https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/meat-and-dairy-product-manufacturing-sales-volumes-up-in-the-december-2024-quarter/
  • Business financial data: December 2024 quarter: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/business-financial-data-december-2024-quarter/
  • CSV files for download: https://www.stats.govt.nz/large-datasets/csv-files-for-download/
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Stats NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 
 
 