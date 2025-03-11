Liquidators Appointed To Libelle Group

The above company was placed into Liquidation this morning (March 11, 2025) by the shareholders of the company.

Robert Campbell and David Webb of Deloitte New Zealand have been appointed as Liquidators.

Libelle Group is a food service provider, offering a range of services including government funded lunches, residential catering, tuckshop solutions and school catering services for the past 20 years. Its contracts span the education sector.

Libelle Group is contracted by Compass Group New Zealand Limited (Compass) to deliver approximately 125,000 meals daily as part of the Government’s Ka Ora, Ka Ako Healthy School Lunches programme. The Liquidators have immediately engaged with Compass who is working with the School Lunch Collective to support continuity of service.

“The Liquidators are undertaking a full and urgent review of all of Libelle’s operations, with our immediate focus being working with Libelle’s employees and affected stakeholders to ascertain the way forward, including ensuring students around New Zealand continue to receive their school lunches,” said Liquidator David Webb.

The Liquidators understand there will be many parties, including employees, suppliers and schools, who will have questions about the process and the Liquidators will work with Compass and relevant parties to ensure stakeholders are kept informed.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

