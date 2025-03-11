New Zealand Wine Set To Shine At ProWein

New Zealand wine is returning with a significant presence at this year’s ProWein, from 16-18 March 2025.

Over 60 wineries from New Zealand will be represented, providing visitors the opportunity to discover new wines and taste old favourites.

On the New Zealand Pavilion, attendees can discover 25 wine brands (from 17 producers) representing six of New Zealand’s wine regions, from Waiheke Island in the north of the country to the most southern wine-growing region of Central Otago.

There are a further 17 exhibitors showcasing an additional 35 New Zealand wine producers on their own stands at ProWein.

This year, New Zealand Winegrowers is pleased to welcome New Zealand Trade and Enterprise to the New Zealand Pavilion, where experts will be on hand to explain how the UK & EU Free Trade Agreements can benefit customers and suppliers and unlock opportunities for growth.

In 2025, New Zealand Winegrowers is celebrating 30 Years of Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand (SWNZ). Today, 98% of New Zealand's vineyard area is SWNZ-certified and over 90% of the wine produced in New Zealand is processed in SWNZ-certified facilities. This level of industry-wide participation in a sustainability scheme is unique in the wine world.

Chris Stroud, New Zealand Winegrowers’ Market Manager UK Europe says, “ProWein is an important fair for New Zealand as can be seen by the large number of producers attending this year. The New Zealand Wine Pavilion will act as an information hub for all New Zealand wineries at ProWein. We look forward to welcoming attendees, showcasing our distinctive wines, and supporting the growth of New Zealand wine around the world”.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The New Zealand Pavilion can be found in Hall 12, Stand D40 / E40

To register to visit - https://www.prowein.com/en/Visit

© Scoop Media

