YIPs Support ANZIIF To Host The Rising Stars In Insurance Seminar Across 5 Cities In Australia And New Zealand

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is excited to present the Rising Stars in Insurance Seminar across five cities in Australia and New Zealand, proudly supported by Young Insurance Professionals (YIPs).

This interactive learning event will return to Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland, with Brisbane and Perth joining the lineup for the first time in 2025, expanding accessibility for early-career insurance professionals across the region.

Designed to equip young professionals with essential industry knowledge and practical skills, the Rising Stars in Insurance Seminar provides an engaging environment to support career growth and development.

The 2025 theme, “Building Meaningful Connections,” will focus on practical strategies to help attendees confidently engage, build, and maintain professional relationships throughout their careers.

“YIPs are excited to partner with ANZIIF for the Rising Stars in Insurance Seminar. As YIPs continues to grow, we’re committed to aligning with organisations that share our values and support the development of young professionals. ANZIIF’s dedication to education and industry connections makes this partnership a natural fit,” says Tahlia Rogers-Brown, Australasian Sponsorship and Partnership Manager for YIPs.

“With the challenges young professionals have faced since 2020, the event’s focus on ‘building meaningful connections’ is more relevant than ever and will provide valuable insights for those looking to advance in their careers.”

“We are excited to be presenting the Rising Stars in Insurance seminar, with two additional cities added for 2025. This is a fantastic opportunity for young insurance professionals to gain practical insights they can apply to their roles, helping them build relationships that will last for the duration of their careers,” says Katrina Shanks, ANZIIF CEO.

ANZIIF extends its gratitude to Marsh, the platinum sponsor for all five Rising Stars in Insurance events.

For more information on the Rising Stars in Insurance Events, click here. Visit the ANZIIF website at anziif.com.

