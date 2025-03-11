Employment Hero Launches Integrated Campaign To Get More Employers To Hop On-board

SYDNEY – March 11th, 2025: Employment Hero, a global leader in employment management solutions, goes all out today across Australia, the UK and New Zealand with its first integrated campaign developed entirely by its in-house creative agency, Hero Collective. The campaign empowers businesses to ‘hop’ on-board a new category of employment management, designed to simplify and optimise every aspect of managing employment – the Employment Operating System (Employment OS).

Employment Hero’s Employment OS reduces administrative burdens by up to 80%, enabling organisations to focus on their goals and create more productive, engaged teams. To bring those benefits to life, the campaign introduces a distinctive purple rabbit to represent the speed, agility and efficiency that SMEs stand to gain from switching to Employment OS.

Hero Collective has embraced the mascot renaissance movement with a character that resonates globally and embodies the disruptive, tongue-in-cheek brand personality Employment Hero has carefully cultivated, paired with the brand’s signature purple hue. Armed with a leaf-blower, this purple rabbit is helping employers blow away outdated HR processes and app-overload, for Employment Hero’s all-in-one Employment OS. Studies show that brand mascots increase ad recall and improve emotional connection by 41%, making this new character a key component to the campaign.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Tasman Page, Marketing Director at Employment Hero, says the internal creative team, Hero Collective, has been essential to the brand’s success: “With a large marketing team of uniquely ambitious and innovative individuals, they’re not just executing campaigns, they are deeply immersed in our core mission and values. They understand our customers’ challenges, and most importantly, they care about our mission. The Hero Collective has created this campaign from the ground up with an authentic, genuine understanding of what makes Employment Hero different.”

By creating content for the brand, by the brand, every asset produced by Hero Collective is rooted in the brand’s mission: making employment easier and more valuable for everyone. This includes every initiative, from downloadable SME resources and webinars to high-impact integrated campaigns. All activity is strategically created to engage, educate, and deliver measurable results. For Employment Hero, it means all marketing resources are used efficiently and for activities that directly scale the brand and add value to its users.

Employment Hero has seen phenomenal growth in recent years, with the company rapidly scaling to serve over 300,000 businesses and more than 2 million employees worldwide. This high growth is a testament to the success of Employment Hero’s vision, to be the world’s largest employment platform by redefining the way small businesses manage employment. With Employment OS, Employment Hero has created a solution that eliminates the complexities of traditional HR systems, positioning the company as a true disruptor in the employment marketplace.

For customers like footwear leader Jo Mercer, the value of these marketing resources is clear:

Elise Guiliano, HR Manager at Jo Mercer, says “The benefit of one system has been huge for us – it’s great having everything in one area. We’ve saved so much time on admin, as well as time during onboarding.”

The integrated brand campaign will be activated across multiple channels spanning OOH, BVOD, radio, digital and social. This is currently being rolled out in Australia, the UK and New Zealand. It will be rolled out in the UK and Canada later this year. This campaign marks the first of many exciting initiatives being developed by the Hero Collective in 2025.

About Employment Hero

Employment Hero is the global authority on employment, offering a world-leading Employment OS that simplifies and optimises every stage of the employment process. Its award-winning platform combines HR, payroll, recruitment, and employee engagement tools with the groundbreaking employment superapp, Employment Hero Work, which integrates career management and financial wellbeing.

Serving over 300,000 businesses and managing more than 2 million employees worldwide, Employment Hero reduces administrative burdens by up to 80%, enabling organisations to focus on their goals and create more productive, engaged teams. By revolutionising the employment marketplace, Employment Hero is making employment easier, more valuable, and rewarding for everyone.

