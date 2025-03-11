Wellington’s Failure On Regional Deals Strengthens Case For Amalgamation

Wellington’s failure to put forward a proposal for a City-Regional Deal proves the need for council amalgamation, according to the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

18 regions across the country submitted plans for regional deals to the Government, but Wellington was not among them.

Wellington Chamber of Commerce CEO Simon Arcus says it’s a missed opportunity to tackle the region’s needs.

"Wellingtonians all face similar issues, regardless of where they live. Problems with infrastructure, water and rates can’t be tackled in isolation.

"There are real benefits to scale, and it’s clear the current model isn’t working," Arcus said.

Regional deals would unlock coordinated investment in infrastructure over the course of the next 10 years.

"Submitting a proposal for a regional deal didn’t require amalgamation - but the failure to put anything forward only proves the case for a coordinated approach," said Arcus.

"Aucklanders will be astounded Wellington can’t work together on this," he said.

Arcus said it’s disappointing the opportunity for a regional deal was allowed to slip through the city’s fingers.

"In December 2023 and afterwards, the Chamber reached out to Wellington City Council to encourage a focus on city-regional deals, and to offer assistance. The failure to act on a regional deal means projects that might have unlocked additional funding will either not be done or be fully paid for by ratepayers."

Arcus said it’s crucial Wellington’s councils cooperate more closely on water reform.

"Councils are quickly running out of time to design a new water entity that meets the Government’s plans for Local Water Done Well. An amalgamated council would help tremendously. This should be the wakeup call our region needs," he said.

