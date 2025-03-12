Auckland/Hauraki Dairy Industry Award Winners Announced

2025 Auckland Hauraki winners: (L-R) Dairy Trainee of the Year - Caitlin Snodgrass, Hauraki Share Farmer of the Year – Brad and Courtney & Hauraki Dairy Manager of the Year - Steven Pratt (Photo/Supplied)

The winners of the 2025 Auckland/Hauraki Dairy Industry Awards are proud to have achieved a 50/50 sharemilking role at a young age and are on track to buy their first farm.

Brad and Courtney Edwards were named the region’s Share Farmer of the Year at the annual awards dinner which was held at the Thames Civic Centre on Tuesday evening. Steven Pratt was named the 2025 Auckland/Hauraki Dairy Manager of the Year and Caitlin Snodgrass the 2025 Auckland/Hauraki Dairy Trainee of the Year.

Due to the minimum number of finalists not being reached, Auckland/Hauraki Share Farmer entrant scores were benchmarked against the national average, with data collated from the 10 other regions.

This means merit awards are awarded if the entrant achieved at the right level.

Brad and Courtney are 50/50 sharemilking for Maureen Martinovich on her 90ha, 240-cow property at Ngatea. They won $11,975 in prizes and six merit awards.

The couple were runners-up in the same category last year and made the most out of the opportunities that came from the experience. “We found out so much more about our business that we thought we knew, until we benchmarked against others with Dairybase.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The 24-year-olds are both active in the community with hockey and Hauraki Young Farmers.

The couple both love financials and believe they are “on to it when it comes to financial planning.”

“We are on track financially to hit our goal in five years and buy our own farm by 30,” they say.

“One of our biggest challenges was applying for bank loans when we first started sharemilking four years ago, as we were just 20 years old and the banks said we were too young.”

Brad and Courtney acknowledge their children as their biggest driver and say one of their biggest strengths is that they work well as a team in all areas of farming, which helps the farm run easily and smoothly.

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors ASB, CowManager, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, and Trelleborg, along with industry partners DairyNZ and MediaWorks.

Runner-up in the Share Farmer category was awarded to Justin Ruygrok. He won $5,025 and two merit awards.

Justin is 28% sharemilker on Ray and Tony Reid’s 52ha, 170-cow Waiuku farm.

The first-time entrant holds a National Certificate in Farm Skills (Level 2 & 3) from Taratahi and a Diploma in Agriculture from Massey University.

“Taratahi was a great start to my career and I would love to see it return and provide training to keen young farmers.”

With a goal of farm ownership, the 28-year-old is proud he bought his herd two years ago and enjoys setting challenges and achieving them, placing first in Northern Region Young Farmer of the Year this year.

A strong working relationship with the farm owners enables Justin to run the farm, knowing he has their trust and support.

“There are long-term plans in place and opportunities to purchase the farm in the future, meaning I have a greater focus.”

Steven Pratt was named 2025 Auckland/Hauraki Dairy Manager of the year and won $8,139 in prizes plus three merit awards. He was runner-up in the same category last year.

Steven holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from Lincoln University and is farm manager on David and Paula Pratt’s 170ha, 430-cow Patetonga property.

The fourth-generation farmer is proud to be working on a farm that has been in the family for 110 years.

The 33-year-old plans to continue to produce food for a growing global population and is excited about the new technology and innovation that is being developed.

Steven is active in his local community, is chairman of his local Young Farmers Club, and acts as a mentor for other members.

“It’s important to get off the farm, catch up with mates and refresh the brain and body.”

Runner-up in the 2025 Auckland/Hauraki Dairy Manager category went to Owen Clifford, who placed third in the same category last year.

He is farm manager for Ross and Tracey Laing on their 200ha, 500-cow Waerenga property and won $3,090 and two merit awards.

Challenging winter weather conditions meant Owen had to re-think management strategies and adapt. “Every day leads to new opportunities.”

Third placegetter in the Dairy Manager category was awarded to Satbeer Singh Sandhu, who is 2IC on Carl Thomas’ 97ha, 304-cow Te Aroha farm. He won $1,845 in prizes and one merit award.

The winner of the 2025 Auckland/Hauraki Dairy Trainee of the Year category is Caitlin Snodgrass who was runner-up in the same category last year. She won $6,220 and two merit awards.

Caitlin is farm assistant on Stu and Karen Davey’s 220ha, 650-cow Paeroa property.

“The Awards experience was incredibly valuable, offering excellent networking opportunities with industry leaders potential employers and inspiring mentors,” says Caitlin.

“The feedback I received helped me identify my strengths and areas for growth, guiding me toward focused learning and skill development.”

The 30-year-old is very proud of her progress and learning since entering the dairy industry and is particularly proud of learning the practical skills. “In 2023 I had never driven a manual vehicle or motorbike, now I can confidently handle two-wheelers, tractors and various farm implements.”

With future farming goals including contract or share milking with her partner, at this stage in her career Caitlin sees multiple pathways open to her and her primary goal is to deepen her understanding of farm management, business sustainability and animal welfare.

“Long term, I’m open to progressing into farm ownership or a research-based role focusing on preventative health and genetics, or even a position that blends on-farm work with industry-wide improvements.”

Runner-Up in the Dairy Trainee category was awarded to Katie Roper who is 2IC assistant manager on Ashley and Ayna Thomas’ 130ha, 400-cow Pukekawa property. She placed third in the same category last year.

The 23-year-old aims to be in a manager position in the next two years, with an ultimate goal of farm ownership.

Third placegetter went to Cillian Aberhart, who was runner-up in the same category in 2023. The 21-year-old is farm assistant on Gale Bebington’s 130ha Te Aroha farm and won $1,270.

The Auckland/Hauraki Dairy Industry Awards field day will be held on 26th March at 10.30am, 1873 State Highway 27, RD3, Morrinsville 3373, Fonterra S/N 75075. Further details on the winners and the field day can be found at

www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz

© Scoop Media

