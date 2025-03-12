Removing Procurement Barriers A Win For Kiwi Business

BusinessNZ welcomes proposed changes to procurement rules, which will help Kiwi-owned businesses to grow.

Director of Advocacy Catherine Beard says removing barriers will make it easier for businesses to win government contracts.

"Every year government agencies spend more than 51 billion dollars on goods and services. The rules as they stand are akin to a smorgasbord of options and recommendations.

"Kiwi-based businesses have found it frustrating that the economic impact of choosing the local option is not given consistent weighting when evaluating tenders - as happens in most other countries.

"Over the years, BusinessNZ has advocated for a streamlined set of procurement rules so that they are more impactful, digestible and enforceable.

"Many businesses large and small find the paperwork involved in bidding for government contracts daunting. Minister Willis’ proposal to scrap two dozen rules which put unnecessary costs on kiwi businesses, will make bidding for government contracts more accessible and reduce cost for the taxpayer to get the job done.

Catherine Beard says BusinessNZ has long advocated for procurement rules that require government agencies to take into account the wider economic benefits of their procurement decisions.

"Today’s announcement is a great start in making it easier for Kiwi business to service government contracts."

