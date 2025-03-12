Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Removing Procurement Barriers A Win For Kiwi Business

Wednesday, 12 March 2025, 10:18 am
Press Release: BusinessNZ

BusinessNZ welcomes proposed changes to procurement rules, which will help Kiwi-owned businesses to grow.

Director of Advocacy Catherine Beard says removing barriers will make it easier for businesses to win government contracts.

"Every year government agencies spend more than 51 billion dollars on goods and services. The rules as they stand are akin to a smorgasbord of options and recommendations.

"Kiwi-based businesses have found it frustrating that the economic impact of choosing the local option is not given consistent weighting when evaluating tenders - as happens in most other countries.

"Over the years, BusinessNZ has advocated for a streamlined set of procurement rules so that they are more impactful, digestible and enforceable.

"Many businesses large and small find the paperwork involved in bidding for government contracts daunting. Minister Willis’ proposal to scrap two dozen rules which put unnecessary costs on kiwi businesses, will make bidding for government contracts more accessible and reduce cost for the taxpayer to get the job done.

Catherine Beard says BusinessNZ has long advocated for procurement rules that require government agencies to take into account the wider economic benefits of their procurement decisions.

"Today’s announcement is a great start in making it easier for Kiwi business to service government contracts."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from BusinessNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 
 
 