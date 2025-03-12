Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Director For The NZCIO Office In Taiwan

Wednesday, 12 March 2025, 11:00 am
Press Release: Business Central

Business Central Inc. has today announced Chris Langley as the new Director of the New Zealand Commerce and Industry Office (NZCIO) in Taipei.

The NZCIO promotes New Zealand’s trade, economic and cultural interests in Taiwan.

Mr Langley was New Zealand Ambassador to Brazil from 2018 to 2021 and has had previous postings in Indonesia and Chile. He has served as senior adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and to the Minister of Trade. Mr Langley has held roles in MFAT's APEC and Trade Negotiations divisions and is currently working in the International Security and Disarmament Division. He also took a two-year sabbatical from the Ministry to work in the private sector in Sydney.

Business Central Chief Executive Simon Arcus says New Zealand and Taiwan are both dynamic export-orientated economies.

"Taiwan is New Zealand’s 8 th largest export market and our 13 th largest partner in two-way trade. ANZTEC (the trade agreement between New Zealand and Taiwan) is the backbone of our trading relationship and, as of 1 January 2025, all New Zealand’s exports to Taiwan enter tariff-free," Arcus says.

New Zealand is Taiwan’s largest supplier of dairy products and second largest supplier of fruit. Taiwan is also a growing tourism market for New Zealand, supported by direct air services from Auckland to Taipei.

"Taiwan and New Zealand have also forged close links in the cultural area, including between indigenous communities."

Mr Langley will take up his position in Taipei, succeeding current Director Mark Pearson.

