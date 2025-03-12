Destination Great Lake Taupō Appoints New Trade & Partnerships Executive

Géraldine Morisse (Photo/Supplied)

Destination Great Lake Taupō (DGLT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Géraldine Morisse as its new Trade and Partnerships Executive, effective 31 March 2025.

Géraldine brings over 15 years of global tourism experience, spanning Europe and New Zealand, with a proven track record in destination development, product innovation, and strengthening operator capabilities. Most recently, she has held trade and product development roles with Destination Kaikōura and Development West Coast, where she played a key role in driving regional growth and industry collaboration.

At DGLT, Géraldine will lead the region’s trade and commercial product development strategy, working closely with tourism operators and stakeholders to enhance Taupō’s position as a world-class visitor destination.

“We were fortunate to have an incredibly strong field of candidates for this role, but Géraldine stood out,” said Patrick Dault, General Manager of DGLT. “Her deep industry expertise, extensive networks, and hands-on experience with both international markets and New Zealand’s tourism landscape make her the perfect fit to take our commercial strategy to the next level.”

Géraldine is known for her passion for tourism, her collaborative approach, and her ability to create meaningful connections. She is excited to immerse herself in the Taupō community and is eager to engage with operators and stakeholders across the region.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the team at Love Taupō and can’t wait to connect with local operators and industry partners,” said Géraldine Morisse. “Taupō has incredible tourism potential, and I look forward to working alongside the team to grow and develop world-class experiences.”

Destination Great Lake Taupō (DGLT) is the official Destination Management Organisation (DMO) for the Taupō District. It is responsible to enable the destination management plan for the Taupō district, enabling the region’s potential through sustainable tourism.

