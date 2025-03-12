Foreign Investment Changes To Keep International Talent

Changes to Foreign Investment Fund (FIF) rules will help keep investment and international talent in New Zealand, and attract even more.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Katherine Rich says the existing rules have been a major barrier for foreign investors.

"FIF rules have seen high net worth individuals incentivised to leave the country after four years when transitional residency tax arrangements expire under current settings.

"A small change to taxation rules to ease the burden of double taxation will go a long way in ensuring that top talent and capital can invest in New Zealand long term.

"Implementing the changes on the same day new investor visas open will position New Zealand well, and signal to the world that we’re open for business. These moves will provide more certainty for investors and their families who are looking to make New Zealand their home.

"BusinessNZ looks forward to engaging with the Government as we continue to remove barriers and make New Zealand the best destination for global talent."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

