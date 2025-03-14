Food Prices Increase 2.4 Percent Annually

Food prices increased 2.4 percent in the 12 months to February 2025, following a 2.3 percent increase in the 12 months to January 2025, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Higher prices for the grocery food group and the restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food group contributed most to the annual increase in food prices, up 4.3 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.

The price increase for grocery food was due to higher prices for milk, butter, and olive oil.

The average price of 2L of milk was $4.55 in February 2025, up from $3.94 in February 2024.

