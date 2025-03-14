SUSE Partners With Infosys To Deliver Complete Enterprise AI Infrastructure

Sydney, 14 March 2025

New, joint solution will provide enterprises all they need for production-ready AI

(SUSECON) – SUSE, a global leader in innovative, open and secure enterprise-grade solutions, today announced that it is deepening its work with its global system integration partner Infosys to develop a new solution that will pave the way for companies of all sizes to easily get started with AI.

Businesses are encountering challenges as they move from AI experimentation to practical application and deployment. Rising costs, increasing AI-related data privacy risks, and rapid innovation often leave security as an afterthought.

“In today’s complex and dynamic AI landscape, businesses are facing new problems every single day – and the reality is that no one technology provider can solve them all,” said Abhinav Puri, General Manager Portfolio Solutions & Services at SUSE. “We are excited to tap into the power of our global partner ecosystem to help customers overcome these pressing challenges. We are doing this through simplifying the joint solutions to help customers easily gain the benefits of AI.”

The new all-in-one solution will bring together SUSE AI, the extensible, secure open infrastructure platform for AI workloads, with best-in-class systems integration Gen AI-based solutions from Infosys based on Infosys Topaz AI offerings. Infosys Topaz is an AI-first offering designed to accelerate business value for global enterprises using generative AI. It includes a comprehensive set of services, solutions, and platforms. The combined power of the SUSE AI, and Infosys Topaz AI Offerings provides customers with everything needed to build, deploy, and scale AI applications tailored to their business needs. This solution enables efficient AI scaling, data control, and rapid innovation without sacrificing security, offering an end-to-end stack to drive business outcomes and efficiencies using Generative AI technologies.

This collaboration between SUSE and Infosys leverages the AI Guardrails ethical and regulatory framework, integrating the Infosys Responsible AI Toolkit with the SUSE AI platform. Infosys AI Guardrails combines enhanced ethical AI practices with the SUSE AI platform’s security and observability, ensuring data privacy, regulatory compliance, and insight into AI workloads. The open source toolkit offers flexibility and ease of implementation. It is fully customisable, compatible with diverse models and agentic AI systems, and integrates seamlessly across both cloud and on-premise environments. "As AI becomes a pivotal driver of enterprise growth, its ethical adoption is imperative. The Infosys Responsible AI Toolkit ensures that businesses remain resilient and trustworthy amidst the AI revolution. By making the Responsible AI toolkit open source, we are fostering a collaborative ecosystem to tackle the complex challenges of AI bias, opacity, and security. This initiative underscores our commitment to making AI safe, reliable, and ethical for everyone. Teaming up with SUSE on this new solution will help our joint global enterprise customers explore the vast possibilities of AI. We can’t wait to see what they build when empowered with this solid foundation of scalability, security, and customisability," said Balakrishna D. R. (Bali), Executive Vice President, Global Services Head, AI and Industry Verticals, Infosys.

This is the latest milestone in SUSE’s longstanding partnership with Infosys. Infosys is co-engaging with global enterprise customers in the areas of GenAI Private Cloud end-to-end infrastructure stack, Multi-Linux Management, Container as a Service, and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications.

About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise open-source solutions, including SUSE Linux Suite, SUSE Rancher Suite, SUSE Edge Suite and SUSE AI Suite. More than 60% of the Fortune 500 rely on SUSE to power their mission-critical workloads, enabling them to innovate everywhere – from the data center to the cloud, to the edge and beyond. SUSE puts the “open” back in open source, collaborating with partners and communities to give customers the ability to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow. For more information, visit www.suse.com.

