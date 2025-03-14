Prep Work For Harbour Crossing Must Build On What’s Already Done

Infrastructure New Zealand is welcoming the Government’s announcement of progress to advance a second Waitematā Harbour crossing but is seeking assurance that assessment work already done is not wasted.

“The preparation work the Government has announced today is vital to achieving a second harbour crossing and will help provide us with the relevant geotechnical and engineering information to make an informed decision on the best solution to progress with,” says Infrastructure New Zealand Chief Executive Nick Leggett.

“However, much work has already been undertaken over the decades to assess options. Our plea to NZTA is, don’t throw all that out, start from the work done and best utilise the investment already made, in some cases quite recently.”

“Inevitably this will be a multi-billion project and one of the biggest in our country’s history, so it is critical we get decisions right before shovels are in the ground.”

“I am pleased that NZTA is to engage with the industry at an early stage over proposed elements of the design and delivery, as well as funding and procurement options because it is important to achieve early alignment between the project’s objectives and what the industry and investors are realistically capable of delivering.”

“A second crossing is not a nice-to-have, it is a must-have,” says Leggett. “The existing Auckland Harbour Bridge has pretty much reached capacity and requires significant improvements to maintain its resilience and remain open.”

“Only having one viable crossing leaves Auckland and New Zealand extremely exposed if the bridge is compromised for any length of time. Auckland is 38% of the New Zealand economy and a large amount of this is dependent on the bridge (people and goods) – it is too important to fail.”

