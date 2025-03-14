Investment Summit: Bipartisan Infrastructure Approach Welcomed

Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway. (Photo/Supplied)

New Zealand’s association of civil contractors says the New Zealand Investment Summit has been a welcome opportunity to discuss long-term investment in infrastructure, and a joint approach from decision makers gives the sector a reason to be optimistic for the future.

Civil Contractors New Zealand Chief Executive Alan Pollard says a particularly positive aspect of the Summit is the focus on a bipartisan approach to a long term investment programme that supports infrastructure delivery and maintenance.

“I’d say two things stand out. One is that the event had all major parties in the room, and they were on the same page. That bodes well for a bipartisan approach.

“The other was how connected ministers were. Chris Bishop led off talking about infrastructure, and then Erica Stanford presented on education. This holistic, united approach renews our confidence in the pipeline. It is what we need right now.

“The summit is a welcome signal that the nation’s infrastructure needs will get the attention they deserve. The investment opportunities presented are attractive and stable, and have the potential to boost growth and improve productivity.”

Mr Pollard said infrastructure was key to improving the quality of life for New Zealand communities, and announcements needed to translate into projects if the country was to attract and retain the key civil engineering and trade skills required.

“A key concern across the sector in recent months is the pace with which the pipeline of infrastructure projects across both central and local governments are coming online.”

Responsible for undertaking approximately $12 billion in capital and maintenance works each year, CCNZ members are ready to get on the tools to construct and maintain the vital infrastructure projects the summit could unlock.

“After a tough economic year it is encouraging to see the government signal the prioritisation of renewal and maintenance work in the short term, to ensure New Zealand can retain our experienced workforce, while waiting for larger projects to break ground.

“A number of Ministers made a clear commitment to attract more private capital, capacity, and capability into our infrastructure system to help create jobs, grow our economy, and lift our standard of living, which is a welcome recognition of the important place infrastructure plays in our nation’s prosperity,” says Mr Pollard.

