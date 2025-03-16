Work To Begin On New Multi-level Hospitality Venue At Wellington Airport

Construction begins tomorrow on a new multi-level hospitality venue inside Wellington Airport’s terminal, set to offer great food and drink matched with stunning views over the runaway and Lyall Bay.

The two-story area will be operated by EVT and serve burgers, baked items, cook-to-order meals, and include a bar area, and function space with some of the best views in Wellington.

Construction begins on Monday 17 March and is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Wellington Airport’s chief executive Matt Clarke says this will add an extra 130 seats to the dining precinct.

“This is going to be a spectacular addition to Wellington Airport and a very popular place to eat, drink, relax and enjoy the views.

“Very few airports can match our stunning local environment, and this development makes the most of it.”

Temporary hoardings will be in place from early next week at the northern end of the terminal. There will be no changes to any of the usual departure gates for passengers.

All food and beverage outlets within the terminal will be extending their operating hours throughout the build period

More details on the new outlets will be announced later in the year, along with other new retail outlets to be unveiled in other parts of the terminal.

