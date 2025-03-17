Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
ASB Launches Caller Check To Combat Scammers

Monday, 17 March 2025, 8:33 am
Press Release: ASB

ASB has launched Caller Check, its latest innovation in its fight against scammers to help protect customers from impersonation scams.

Research by the Global Anti-Scam Alliance last year found half of New Zealanders had experienced a rise in scam encounters over the past 12 months, and more than 40% received these by phone call. [1] Impersonation scammers will often claim to work for a bank or another key service provider and trick victims into providing personal information or access to bank accounts.

Caller Check allows ASB customers to confirm they’re speaking with an actual ASB employee when they receive a call from the bank by sending a push notification in the ASB Mobile Banking app.

ASB’s General Manager Fraud and Scams Brodie Macdonald says Caller Check is another critical tool in the bank’s toolbox to help keep customers safe.

“We know people are often busy, distracted or multi-tasking when they’re receiving calls, and want to give our customers the confidence they’re speaking to the right person.”

“We are working harder than ever to keep scammers and fraudsters at bay, alongside Government, telcos and the banking industry. In 2024, we extended our 0800 FRAUD hotline to operate 24/7, and worked with the banking industry to launch Confirmation of Payee as an added check for customers when making online payments.”

Customers interested in downloading ASB's Mobile Banking app can head to our website to learn more here: Caller Check - Security notifications for ASB Bank calls | ASB

Note:

[1] The State of Scams in New Zealand 2024 conducted by the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (www.gasa.org) in partnership with Netsafe. 1,071 respondents.

ASB Bank

ASB Bank

Helping you get one step ahead.

In 1847, ASB opened as the Auckland Savings Bank with the pledge: 'to serve the community; to grow and to help Kiwis grow'. And that is very much what ASB is about today.

ASB is a leading provider of integrated financial services in New Zealand including retail, business and rural banking, funds management and insurance.

ASB strives to consistently provide its customers with outstanding service and innovative financial solutions. They're dedicated to providing simple financial products that allow their customers to bank with them how and when they want.

We all have our own ways to measure progress, and our own stories about the things that matter to us. Whatever way you choose to measure progress, and whatever your goals, ASB is there to help you get one step ahead.

