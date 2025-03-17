ASB Launches Caller Check To Combat Scammers

ASB has launched Caller Check, its latest innovation in its fight against scammers to help protect customers from impersonation scams.

Research by the Global Anti-Scam Alliance last year found half of New Zealanders had experienced a rise in scam encounters over the past 12 months, and more than 40% received these by phone call. [1] Impersonation scammers will often claim to work for a bank or another key service provider and trick victims into providing personal information or access to bank accounts.

Caller Check allows ASB customers to confirm they’re speaking with an actual ASB employee when they receive a call from the bank by sending a push notification in the ASB Mobile Banking app.

ASB’s General Manager Fraud and Scams Brodie Macdonald says Caller Check is another critical tool in the bank’s toolbox to help keep customers safe.

“We know people are often busy, distracted or multi-tasking when they’re receiving calls, and want to give our customers the confidence they’re speaking to the right person.”

“We are working harder than ever to keep scammers and fraudsters at bay, alongside Government, telcos and the banking industry. In 2024, we extended our 0800 FRAUD hotline to operate 24/7, and worked with the banking industry to launch Confirmation of Payee as an added check for customers when making online payments.”

Customers interested in downloading ASB’s Mobile Banking app can head to our website to learn more here: Caller Check - Security notifications for ASB Bank calls | ASB

Note:

[1] The State of Scams in New Zealand 2024 conducted by the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (www.gasa.org) in partnership with Netsafe. 1,071 respondents.

