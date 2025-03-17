Russell Simpson Appointed Chief Of Healthcare Partnerships At Southern Cross Health Society

Southern Cross Health Society (Society) is pleased to announce the appointment of Russell Simpson as Chief of Healthcare Partnerships, effective Monday 17 March.

Society CEO Nick Astwick says Simpson has impressive experience working for large complex organisations within New Zealand’s health sector and has demonstrated the ability to build and motivate high performing teams.

“We are delighted to welcome Russell to Society. His leadership and experience will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our healthcare partnerships enabling us to continue delivering exceptional service to our members.

“Russell has held a number of positions across Aotearoa New Zealand that saw him motivate, inspire and build high performing teams. His values and drive to achieve improved outcomes for New Zealanders naturally align with our values and vision, which are absolutely member-driven.”

For the last two years, Simpson has served as the Regional Director Hospital & Specialist Services – Central Region at Health New Zealand. Prior to this, he held national and regional executive leadership roles in public and private health.

Some of his notable achievements include leading New Zealand’s Health System Preparedness Programme for the Ministry of Health during the Covid-19 pandemic, and establishing Impact Collective; a social governance entity bringing together multiple government organisations and iwi to address community needs.

Russell Simpson commented, "I am excited to join Southern Cross Health Insurance and look forward to working with the team to enhance our healthcare partnerships and deliver exceptional service to our members. Together, we will continue to make a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of our members."

About Southern Cross Health Insurance

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Southern Cross Health Insurance has been supporting New Zealanders on their health journeys since 1961. Today, we provide cover for nearly one in five New Zealanders every year.

As a for purpose Friendly Society, Southern Cross Health Insurance operates solely for the benefit of members, rather than shareholders or overseas owners.

We pay more claims than any other New Zealand health insurer and are proud of our industry-leading rate of return[1]. In FY24 we returned $1.498 billion in claims from $1.605 billion received in premiums, representing more than 93 per cent of premiums returned to members by way of claims.

© Scoop Media

