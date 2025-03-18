Future Timber And Lumber Trade With India Takes A Positive Step Forward

Signing of a ‘letter of intent’ on forestry co-operation between New Zealand and India as part of the Prime Minister’s delegation visit to India this week is welcomed by the Wood Processors and Manufacturers Association of NZ (WPMA).

The ‘letter of intent’ is between the Ministry for Primary Industries and our nearest counterpart Indian agency, the Ministry of Environment Forestry and Climate Change. The key subject areas, reflecting MOEFCC’s and MPI’s respective mandates and scope, includes sustainable forest management; research and innovation; education and capacity building; and utlilisation and certification.

‘As we look at rebuilding our timber and lumber exports to India, it is important that we develop strong relationships with key Indian agencies’ said Mark Ross, Chief Executive of the WPMA ‘Connecting on values and demonstrating a clear focus on mutually beneficial areas of interest will be critical to the Indian Government opening the door to a longer-term trading relationship in timber and lumber products with New Zealand.’

India is the most populous nation in the world yet for our forestry exports India currently ranks 11th (down from 5th in 2019). In contrast to what should be happening, New Zealand wood and forest product exports to India have decreased from a high of $326 million in 2019 to $64 million in 2024. Although export opportunities remain for a range of timber and lumber products, the bulk of the export volume and receipts have previously been driven by India’s demand for New Zealand logs.

“With a recent ruling from the Indian government stipulating that federal housing schemes include ‘a greater mix’ of wood, there are new opportunities opening, for example, in the Indian residential market for our sustainable wood products,” says Ross, ‘Under brand New Zealand we have a leading story to tell as to the value our timber and lumber products have in addressing climate change and sustainability challenges, which reflects the direction of the Indian government’.

WPMA look forward to seeing the opportunities raised within the ‘letter of intent’ progress as a means of further developing our future export of timber and lumber products to India.

