Customs Agencies Bolster New Zealand-India Engagement To Improve Market Access

Customs administrations in New Zealand and India have taken a significant step towards deepening the trade relationship between our two countries.

The move came yesterday (Monday 17 March 2025) when Comptroller and Chief Executive of the New Zealand Customs Service, Ms Christine Stevenson, and Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs of India, Shri Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, signed a Mutual Recognition Arrangement (MRA) in New Delhi.

The MRA was exchanged in front of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and PrimeMinister of India Narendra Modi. Ms Stevenson was in India to support Prime Minister Luxon's delegation and join bilateral engagements.

The arrangement recognises the Customs supply chain security standards of both countries and promotes market access for exporters between them.

Authorised exporters from both countries that meet the supply chain security measures will now receive priority at their respective borders, with fewer likelihood of inspections and quicker clearance of their goods. This provides them with certainty and increased speed to market in one of the world’s fastest growing economies.

Ms Stevenson said the arrangement will contribute towards the New Zealand Government’s goal of doubling export values within the next decade.

“Increased cooperation with India is one of our key trade policies and both countries share a common goal of secure and efficient trade. India offers tremendous opportunities for our exporters, and this arrangement will help ease access to one of the world’s biggest markets by streamlining border processes.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “India is also important to our security as a key player in the Indo-Pacific region and a partner that we work with to stop illicit trade destined for New Zealand. This arrangement will help to further strengthen our supply chain security, helping to maintain New Zealand’s reputation as a safe trading partner.”

Prime Minister Luxon and Prime Minister Modi also announced the establishment of a new Customs Counsellor post based in New Zealand’s High Commission in New Delhi. The role will provide on-the-ground support to New Zealand exporters, promote trade, enhance collaboration and further strengthen the bilateral relationship.

“The New Delhi post joins Customs’ network of 13 overseas liaison officers, who each play a vital role in lifting New Zealand’s global engagement and partnerships. This position will similarly provide direct support for our exporters, whilst working with authorities to help prevent risks from reaching our border,” Ms Stevenson said.

The MRA entered into effect from the day of signing (Monday 17 March 2025).

The MRA with India's Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs complements those MRAs already signed between the New Zealand Customs Service and the Customs administrations of Australia, Canada, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

