Nielsen Ad Intel 2024 Advertising Spend Report Reveals NZ’s Top Advertisers, Leading Industries, & Market Shifts

Nielsen Ad Intel, New Zealand’s most comprehensive ad spend monitoring service, today released its 2024 Advertising Spend Report, revealing the top advertisers, highest-investing industries, and key market shifts over the past year.

Retail, food, and telecommunications remained dominant, while pharmaceuticals and insurance saw significant gains as brands adapted to changing consumer behaviours and industry trends.

Top 20 NZ advertisers for 2024

1. Foodstuffs, 2. Harvey Norman, 3. Woolworths, 4. Chemist Warehouse, 5. KFC, 6. ANZ Bank, 7. One NZ, 8. Spark NZ, 9. IAG, 10. McDonald’s, 11. Lotto NZ, 12. The Warehouse, 13. Reckitt Benckiser, 14. Unilever Australasia, 15. Uber, 16. Bunnings, 17. Brand Developers, 18. Mitre 10, 19. Farmers, 20. Bank of New Zealand

Monique Perry, Nielsen Pacific MD said: "The Ad Intel spend data for 2024 tells a clear story – businesses aren’t just maintaining their advertising spend, they’re increasing it! Advertising remains the most effective way to forge strong connections between brands and consumers. Nielsen’s insights have become indispensable for advertisers and agencies looking to stay ahead of the curve”.

Nielsen Ad Intel's Pacific Commercial Lead, Rose Lopreiato, added: “Retail remains the leader in ad spend, but we’re seeing pharmaceuticals and insurance brands making major strides. With an increasingly dynamic market, these insights are crucial for advertisers refining their strategies and allocating budgets effectively. Nielsen Ad Intel continues to set the industry standard for tracking advertising trends, delivering the clearest and most actionable insights into New Zealand’s evolving media landscape.”

Advertising categories with the highest investment in 2024

Despite economic pressures, advertisers in Australia allocated substantial budgets across various industries. The leaders were:

1. Fast food, restaurants & cafes – $293 million, 2. Supermarkets – $194 million, 3. Banks – $180 million, 4. Department stores – $153 million, and 5. Homes & properties – $138 million.

Top 5 categories with the highest year-on-year growth

Advertising investment saw significant growth across multiple industries from 2023 to 2024, with pharmaceuticals and insurance leading the way:

1. Chemists (+39%), 2. Fire & general insurance (+35%), 3. Supermarkets (+21%), 4. Cell & mobile phones (+18%), and 5. Fast food, restaurants & cafes (+13%).

© Scoop Media

