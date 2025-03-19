Paving The Way: Countdown To Major Runway Upgrades At AKL

$40 million invested to date in enabling work to allow runway to close for upgrades around 2030

Existing taxiway will be converted to operate as a runway during upgrades

Runway upgrades dependent on opening of new domestic jet terminal

Groundwork is already well underway at Auckland Airport in preparation for the largest programme of pavement upgrades to take place on the runway in 20 years – planned maintenance that is essential to the future resilience and safety of the airfield.

In about five years’ time Auckland Airport needs to replace slabs across the main areas of the runway and nearby taxiways - upgrades that are standard practice in concrete airports around the world and, for Auckland Airport, can only be carried out with a full closure of the runway.

Although the work isn’t scheduled until about 2030, a suite of projects is already well underway across the airfield to pave the way for the runway closure, with the airport team progressively upgrading an alternative runway and widening a nearby taxiway.

“As New Zealand’s gateway airport – a single runway operation with over 450 aircraft movements every day - it’s essential we provide a reliable, safe and resilient runway surface that performs every day of the year,” said Auckland Airport’s Chief Executive Carrie Hurihanganui.

“The airfield is constantly monitored and maintained, with its condition inspected regularly to ensure slabs are in good condition and replaced within their expected lifespan.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We are now on the countdown for runway upgrades. We know they need to take place in about five years’ time, and the team is focused on ensuring the airfield is ready for this, with robust plans in place to ensure the airport is resilient and can keep operating safely during the runway closure.”

As one of New Zealand’s most important infrastructure assets, the airfield at Auckland Airport has a primary taxiway (Taxiway Alpha) that is being designated to operate as an alternative runway (contingent runway) that can be used in the event the main runway is closed.

Preparations include adding new lighting to the contingent runway and shifting an existing taxiway (Taxiway Bravo) 14 metres to the north. About 70% of the new pavement is already in place to support the taxiway widening, and new lighting infrastructure is also to be installed on the new taxiway alignment to ensure safe future operations.

Another essential unlock for the runway closure is the construction of the new domestic jet terminal in 2029, providing a new home for jet aircraft operations away from the current domestic terminal while the contingent runway is in use.

“The new domestic jet terminal is not only bringing 26 per cent more capacity and easier connections between domestic jet and international flights, crucially it means we can move jet aircraft away from the apron areas on the southern side of the current domestic terminal.

“We can’t operate the contingent runway safely and efficiently without moving those jet aircraft out of the way. We need sufficient, safe clearance between the wingtips of the aircraft using the contingent runway and those taxiing on the adjacent taxiway, but we also need the taxiing aircraft to move past the domestic terminal without a safety risk to parked aircraft.

“Without this essential new infrastructure, the airport system would become congested and create hours of delays for travellers. Not moving the domestic jets to the new terminal would mean that larger aircraft from the international terminal would need to manoeuvre past the parked domestic aircraft one at a time when the runway only had smaller aircraft operating on it.

“It would be like replacing the Auckland Harbour Bridge with a one-lane bridge and that’s not a realistic option for AKL.”

Auckland Airport last used Taxiway Alpha as a contingent runway in 2006 as part of preparations for the main runway to become A380-capable. Back then asphalt shoulders were widened by a further 7.5m either side of the main runway to accommodate the overhang of the A380 engines, concrete slabs were replaced, and taxiway corners were widened, requiring a nine-week runway closure.

In the nearly 20 years since AKL last used the contingent runway, increased aircraft movements, the changing aircraft mix and regulatory and operational changes mean work is needed to get it ready to use safely as a runway.

“For the contingent runway itself, this means upgrades to the lighting, markings and signage to operate as a runway rather than a taxiway,” said Ms Hurihanganui.

“We also need to work with stakeholders, including the Civil Aviation Authority, air traffic control (Airways) and airlines, to make sure that the contingent runway will operate safely and efficiently for the time that it is in use. That’s work we have started and will continue right until the contingent runway is operated.

“Longer term, having a contingent runway that meets today’s standards of operational safety and efficiency provides resilience should the main runway unexpectedly be out of action or for any future runway maintenance.”

© Scoop Media

