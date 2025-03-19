Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Snowplanet Celebrates 20 Years

Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 9:46 am
Press Release: Snowplanet

  • Snowplanet celebrates 20 years in business
  • Over 2.6 million visitors have been through the doors
  • 190,000 ski lessons
  • 250,000 school visitors
  • Snowplanet has employed over 2000 staff in its 20 years of business
  • 50,000 cubic metres of snow has been created to maintain a 50cm base

Snowplanet, located in Silverdale on Auckland’s North Shore, celebrates 20 years of business this March.

The venue, which is the largest indoor ski field in the Southern Hemisphere, provides year round access to skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing.

Since opening its doors in 2005, Snowplanet has had over 2.6 million paid visitors.

General Manager of Sales and Marketing, John Howsam, says Snowplanet has helped introduce winter sports to hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders. “Over the last 20 years we have provided 190,000 ski lessons and hosted over 250,000 school students.”

The 10,000-square-meter facility features a 200-meter slope with a 25 percent incline at its steepest point.

A constant temperature of -5°C ensures perfect snow conditions throughout the year. Howsam explains that to consistently maintain a 50cm base, over 50,000 cubic metres of snow has been produced over the past two decades.

Snowplanet has provided jobs for over 2,000 people, making it a significant employer in the area

© Scoop Media

