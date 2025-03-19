NZ Alongside The Best In The High-Stakes World Of Angus Genetics

The 2025 Neogen World Angus Forum, a premier global event for the Angus beef industry, has announced ‘Angus on Ice’, one of the largest-ever Angus frozen genetics sales, featuring elite semen and embryo auctions that will shape the future of premium beef production worldwide.

The high-stakes event is set to bring together top Angus breeders, geneticists, and investors, offering access to industry-leading bloodlines. With an emphasis on improved marbling, feed efficiency and sustainability, this auction is expected to generate record-breaking bids from buyers across North America, Europe, South America, Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

Included among those elite Angus genetics are straws of semen produced by Otorohanga cattle stud Storth Oaks. The bull, Storth Oaks Savior S104, is an unprecedented mix of good genetics and great phenotype.

“He ranks top bull in the breed for the $A index across all age groups and 3rd in the breed for $PRO index - a unique combination across multiple traits,” said owner Tim Brittain of Storth Oaks.

The ‘Angus on Ice’ genetics auction will be held at Zoetis AngusEXPO in Tamworth NSW, just prior to the Neogen World Angus Forum in early May, and World Forum Chairman Eric Halliday says, “This auction represents a rare opportunity for investors to secure high-performance Angus genetics that is essential for future-proofing the beef industry.”

The demand for elite Angus genetics is growing globally, with unprecedented demand for quality Angus Genetics as producers around the world chase environmental efficiency, herd productivity and meat quality.

Angus genetics drive economic growth by fuelling a multi-billion-dollar global beef industry, with demand for elite semen and embryos skyrocketing as countries race to produce more efficient Angus herds.

“Buyers are increasingly seeking genetics that enhance feed conversion efficiency and reduce methane emissions, aligning with global sustainability targets,” added Halliday.

Storth Oaks is one of the New Zealand Angus studs governed by Angus Australia, and Angus Australia CEO Scott Wright says that owning the right genetics is a strategic advantage.

“This auction will determine which producers stay competitive in the beef industry globally,” he says.

About the 2025 Neogen World Angus Forum

The 2025 Neogen World Angus Forum is the premier global event for the Angus beef industry, bringing together breeders, researchers and industry leaders from over 26 countries. As part of this landmark event, the Zoetis AngusEXPO will be the largest registered Angus cattle exhibition ever held in Australia. https://www.worldangusforum2025.com/

