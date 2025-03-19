Own A Slice Of Stunning European History In The Heart Of Nelson

102 Nile Street (Photo/Supplied)

A marriage of modern accents and traditional European luxury, a simple white front door is all that stands between you and the breathtaking interiors of this intricately restored 19th century villa. From the outside 102 Nile Street sits grand but unassuming, but inside it transports you to a by-gone era.

Originally built in 1885, this magnificent property has been meticulously enhanced to honour its heritage.

“The property was taken over 8-and-a-half years ago from a couple who had turned four flats into a family home. They were well over halfway through the restoration process when the current vendors stepped in to finish it off with their own style and flavour” says Bayleys salesperson Daniel Reed.

They further enhanced the property’s traditional features of soaring three-metre-high ceilings, exquisite bay windows, and intricate period detailing to create a classical European ambiance. A sophisticated colour palette, decorative architraves, ornate cornices, and antique French door handles further accentuate its refined aesthetic.

“The vendors are antiques dealers who have amassed a collection over the last 35 years, and much of the home has been designed with that in mind. Its style has constantly evolved and changed each time they import more pieces into New Zealand, but what has remained constant is the striking nod to European history.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Each of the seven bedrooms has its own unique story to tell, from custom paint finishes and shuttered windows to an English-inspired retreat adorned with fly-fishing-themed wallpaper. The master suite is a sanctuary of its own, with a decorative timber ceiling, a lavish ensuite with marble-tiled floors, twin vanities, and striking Italian scenic wallpaper.

“With their love and passion for antique furniture each room has been styled around a particular detail.”

“One of the vendors saw the fly-fishing wallpaper in the movie Cruella. They loved it so much that they tracked it down and brought it in from overseas.”

An entertainer’s dream, the kitchen is equipped with TriStone benchtops, an oak breakfast bar, and a statement tiled splashback to complement its high-end appliances, including a De’Longhi gas cooktop, Bosch dishwasher, and a butler’s sink. The adjoining dining area extends seamlessly into the sun-drenched garden room extension, where exposed Lawson Cypress ceilings create a rustic yet elegant atmosphere.

(Photo/Supplied)

“A garden room extension completed in 2020 makes gatherings so much easier to accommodate, especially with the smart skylights that automatically close when rain is detected.”

“The vendors have spoken at length about the long lunches and dinner parties they’ve hosted, with up to 26 people seated down one long table. They’ve even had people asking to use the house for a wedding or a charity fashion event.”

Bathed in natural light, the formal sitting room features an ornate fireplace and a picturesque bay window overlooking the manicured gardens. A second sitting room offers a warm retreat, complete with a striking fireplace framed by built-in bookshelves crafted from antique panels.

“It’s traditional elegance with all of the modern additions you’d expect in a high-end home. It also comes with double-glazed windows, central gas heating, underfloor heating in tiled ensuites, and heated towel rails to ensure year-round comfort.”

“Security features include cameras at the front and rear entrances, a doorbell camera, an alarm system, and a combination-locked front gate.”

A bonus fully self-contained apartment on the ground floor presents a generous bedroom, kitchenette, and opulent ensuite with a clawfoot bath, ideal for guests or extended family.

“It’s been used as a reliable Airbnb for more than 8 years, and loved so much by its guests that many have returned.”

“One even had a full circle moment after finding out that her relatives lived at the house in 1885.”

Two distinct outdoor living areas offer tranquil settings for relaxation and entertainment. A balcony overlooks the vibrant front gardens, where hollyhocks, dahlias, and salvias flourish alongside a thriving vegetable patch and an orchard brimming with fruit trees—including avocados, plums, peaches, apples, and citrus varieties.

Positioned in a prime central location, this exceptional property places you within easy reach of Nelson’s vibrant café scene, art galleries, and boutique shopping.

The natural beauty of the Grampians and Maitai Valley, with their picturesque walking and cycling trails, lie just moments away, and some of the region’s most well-regarded schools, including St. Joseph’s, Hampden Street, Nelson Boys’ and Girls’ Colleges, are also conveniently close.

A landmark residence of this calibre is a rare find in Nelson’s tightly held market. This breathtaking villa is more than a home—it’s a legacy waiting to be embraced.

© Scoop Media