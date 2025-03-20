Christchurch Airport & Ngāi Tahu Tourism Sign Agreement In India

Magnificent South promotion. A landmark initiative to strengthen tourism from India to New Zealand’s South Island

Christchurch Airport and Ngāi Tahu Tourism partner to welcome more Indian visitors.

In a groundbreaking tourism initiative aimed at strengthening ties between New Zealand and India, Christchurch Airport and Ngāi Tahu Tourism have signed a partnership agreement to enhance the South Island’s appeal to Indian travellers.

The partnership agreement was signed in India during New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s high-profile business delegation, marking a significant milestone in the tourism relationship between the two nations. This partnership sets the stage for the "Magnificent South Promotion", a special campaign launching in October 2025, designed to attract more Indian visitors, extend their stays, and deepen cultural connections.

With Diwali in October and India’s honeymoon season driving outbound travel demand, the campaign capitalises on a key period when Indian travellers are actively seeking international holiday destinations.

Christchurch Airport and Ngāi Tahu Tourism, in collaboration with Tourism New Zealand (TNZ) and leading travel partners, will roll out tailored traveller packages, offering luxury, adventure, and cultural experiences across the South Island.

Christchurch Airport CEO Justin Watson said:

"With more Indian travellers exploring New Zealand, we want to make it as easy as possible for them to start their journey in Christchurch. This partnership strengthens our air connectivity, travel experiences, and cultural engagement and adds up to an awesome experience for Indian visitors."

Ngāi Tahu Tourism General Manager Jolanda Cave said:

"We are proud to help open up trade with India. For over twenty years, Ngāi Tahu Tourism has collaborated with operators and agents in India to promote New Zealand as a premier destination. Manuhiri (visitors) from India are among the largest groups enjoying our world-class experiences, with the iconic Shotover Jet in Queenstown being particularly popular with Indian travellers.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon supported the collaborative approach to growing international tourism:

"New Zealand thrives when we work together. This partnership between Christchurch Airport, Ngāi Tahu Tourism, and the Indian travel industry is a fantastic example of how we can create meaningful and sustainable growth. By joining forces, we’re not only making travel easier for Indian visitors but also strengthening our economic and cultural ties with one of our most important international partners."

The partnership will focus on improving air connectivity to Christchurch, enhancing collaboration with top Indian travel agents, and hosting key influencers and media representatives.

The partnership agreement was signed as part of the promotional rollout at the launch event in Mumbai bringing together leading Indian and Kiwi tour operators and specialist agents.

Christchurch Airport will lead the marketing and promotional efforts for the Magnificent South promotion with digital brochures, targeted campaigns with marketing activity and sales starting almost immediately. The packages, developed by leading New Zealand inbound tour operators and distributed through a consortium of top Indian tour operators and New Zealand Specialist Agents, will be designed to cater to both honeymooners and families seeking unforgettable experiences in New Zealand.

With India now New Zealand’s largest source of new migrants and a key tourism driver, the Magnificent South Promotion is a bold step toward strengthening economic and cultural ties between the two nations. This campaign not only unlocks new tourism opportunities but also reinforces Christchurch Airport’s role as the premier gateway to the South Island.

