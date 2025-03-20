Locally Made Robot Stacker In Trial At Seeka KKP

Leading produce handler, Seeka Limited is currently trialling the Electrostack, a robotic stacker prototype at their KKP packhouse. Designed and engineered by Sean Carey, an Automation Engineer at Electrodip, the Electrostack can stack 8 boxes per minute, offering labour, time and cost savings.

Electrostack (Photo/Supplied)

Seeka’s KKP packhouse is highly automated with automatic box makers, fillers and closing already in use along with its camera graders, making KKP the perfect packhouse to trial the new robotic stacker.

Engineer Sean, wanted to create a lightweight machine with a small footprint, suitable for smaller production facilities, while utilising locally sourced materials. “The machine was built and programmed right here in Te Puke at the Electrodip workshop, including all the fabrication and wiring”. Said Sean

Seeka Regional Manager, Jarrad Bates has been impressed with the trial so far. “The fact it can stack and destack different pallets at the same time is great.” says Jarrad. “The scanning system provides the traceability we need and being able to move it around easily is certainly beneficial.” The Electrostack is currently being trialled on a slower manual infeed, but Jarrad is looking forward to seeing it in action on a highspeed line. “It will be good to see it running at max-capacity.” said Jarrad.

Seeka’s CEO, Michael Franks commented, “At Seeka we apply leading-edge technology along with our expertise to lift productivity, add new revenue streams and deliver financial performance to our growers and shareholders.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

