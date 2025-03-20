New Zealand Wine Continues To Defy Market Trends, Growing For 16th Consecutive Year In The U.S.

New Zealand wines have once again recorded growth in 2024, marking their 16th consecutive year of expansion, according to a recent report by Impact Databank. This resilience underscores the enduring appeal and premium positioning of New Zealand wines, which remain a bright spot in an otherwise declining import sector.

Among the top ten countries supplying wine to the U.S., New Zealand was the only nation to post a volume increase last year.

Premium-priced New Zealand wines continued to drive this growth, outperforming lower-priced alternatives. Sales of wines priced at $15 or more per 750ml bottle surged 14.4% in IRI/Circana channels, significantly outpacing the modest 0.8% gain recorded by New Zealand wines priced below $15. This strong performance solidifies New Zealand’s standing as the second-highest ranked country - trailing only France - when measured by the average price per bottle among major wine-importing nations.

White wines continue to dominate New Zealand’s U.S. exports, representing approximately 95% of shipments, with Sauvignon Blanc comprising over 90% of total volume. Encouragingly, this upward trajectory has carried into 2025, with dollar sales in IRI/Circana channels rising 1.4% year-to-date through February 23 - contrasting sharply with a 7.6% decline in overall imported table wine sales and a 6.1% drop in total table wine sales.

“New Zealand wine’s sustained growth in the U.S. market underscores its strong consumer demand and distinctive flavors,” says Ranit Librach, US Market Manager for New Zealand Winegrowers. “With a continued focus on innovation, sustainability, and meeting evolving consumer preferences, New Zealand is poised to further strengthen its reputation as a leader in the global wine industry.”

