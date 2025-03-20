Telecommunications Industry Welcomes Switching Study

The telecommunications industry welcomes the Commerce Commission’s Improving Retail Service Quality: Switching Issues Paper which looks at consumers' ability to switch telecommunications providers and services.

Paul Brislen, CEO of the New Zealand Telecommunications Forum, says the sector is one of the easiest for customers to move around in, noting the Commission has recognised the number of consumers who are satisfied with their service and their provider do not look to switch.

“We believe changing telecommunications providers is a relatively straightforward process and the Commerce Commission’s own data shows that as well. The Commission’s report* shows only 4% of mobile customers and 5% of broadband customers were dissatisfied with their switching experience.

“However, we are always willing to consider streamlining our processes where needed and we welcome the opportunity to have a closer look at any barriers the Issues Paper has identified for consumers.”

The industry has a number of processes in place to ensure customers can transfer easily between providers when they choose to. The TCF industry switching codes for copper and fibre services set out clear requirements providers must meet when switching their customer’s service.

“Customers can move between mobile providers thanks to our number portability regime, and robust competition between retailers means the broadband market has never been more competitive. Most mobile plans are open term which also means that barriers to switching are low, but we are always looking for ways to improve competition in the market”

The TCF will be reviewing the Issues Paper to consider improvements to the switching processes across mobile and broadband services. The industry is committed to ensuring customers have a seamless experience when changing either their provider or their service.

*https://comcom.govt.nz/__data/assets/pdf_file/0017/365012/Switching-Telecoms-Providers-Consumer-Research-Report-GravitasOPG-June-2024.pdf

About the TCF

The NZ Telecommunications Forum (TCF) was established in 2002.It plays a vital role in the telecommunications industry in New Zealand, collaboratively developing key industry standards and codes of practice that underpin the country’s digital economy.Our objective is to actively foster cooperation among the telecommunications industry’s participants, to enable the efficient provision of regulated and non-regulated telecommunications services.

TCF Members include: 2degrees, AWACS, Chorus, Connexa, Devoli, Electric Kiwi, Enable Networks, FortySouth, Kordia, Mercury, Northpower Fibre, NOW, One NZ, Spark, Symbio Networks, Tuatahi First Fibre, Vector Fibre. WISPA-NZ, which represents 28 Wireless Internet Service Providers and Hourua Limited are also Associate Members of TCF.

