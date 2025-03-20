Nicole McNaughton Wins 2025 Queensland AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award

Nicole McNaughton, CEO of the Food and Agribusiness Network (FAN), has been named the 2025 Queensland AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award winner for her leadership in strengthening regional food and agribusiness industries. At the helm of one of Australia’s leading food industry clusters, Nicole works to connect and support over 420 members across the Moreton Bay, Sunshine Coast and Gympie regions, fostering collaboration, growth and innovation.

Libby Cook-Black (finalist), Her Excellency the Governor, the Honourable Dr Jeannette Young, Nicole McNaughton (winner), Angie Nisbet (finalist) [Photo/Supplied]

Ms McNaughton accepted the Award today at a ceremony attended by Her Excellency the Governor, the Honourable Dr Jeannette Young. The AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award, supported by platinum sponsor Westpac, is Australia’s leading award recognising the innovation, leadership and impact of women in rural and regional industries and communities.

With a $15,000 Westpac grant, Ms McNaughton will further develop FAN’s initiatives, as well as the opportunity to undertake a professional development course of her choice. Later this year, she will represent Queensland at the AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award Gala Dinner and National Announcement in Canberra, where the National Winner will receive an additional $20,000 grant and the National Runner-Up, $15,000.

A passionate advocate for regional agribusiness, Ms McNaughton has dedicated her career to connecting producers, manufacturers and industry leaders, ensuring regional food businesses can thrive in domestic and global markets.

“The success of regional agribusiness depends on strong collaboration and FAN exists to bring people together producers, innovators, and businesses to grow stronger as a collective,” Ms McNaughton said.

“This Award is a testament to the impact of our food and agribusiness community in Queensland, and I’m honoured to champion the incredible work being done across our regions.”

Minister for Primary Industries Tony Perrett, congratulated Ms McNaughton and praised her commitment.

“Nicole is playing a pivotal role in advancing Queensland’s food and agribusiness sector, creating opportunities for producers and businesses to scale, innovate, and succeed. Her leadership through FAN is helping to strengthen Queensland’s $23 billion agricultural industry, and this Award recognises the impact of her vision and dedication.”

AgriFutures Australia Managing Director, John Harvey, emphasised the significance of the Rural Women’s Award in supporting projects that drive innovation, strengthen industries, and create lasting benefits for rural and regional communities.

“The AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award celebrates leaders who are shaping the future of regional Australia, and Nicole McNaughton’s work exemplifies the power of connection and collaboration in driving industry success.”

“By supporting agribusinesses to grow and innovate, Nicole is not just strengthening Queensland’s food industry, she’s ensuring its resilience for generations to come.”

Simon Thurbin, Regional General Manager Southern QLD, Regional and Agribusiness for Westpac, underscored the importance of the AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award in recognising the contributions of women in Australia’s food and agribusiness sector.

“Westpac is proud to support the AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award, which highlights the critical role women play in shaping Australia’s rural and regional industries.

“Nicole McNaughton’s work with FAN demonstrates the strength of community-led collaboration, and we are excited to see the continued impact of her leadership.”

Congratulations to all Queensland State finalists, including Angie Nisbet and Libby Cook-Black.

