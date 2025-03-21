2025 Central Plateau Dairy Industry Award Winners Announced

The winners of the 2025 Central Plateau Share Farmer of the Year category believes the strength of their business lies in financial and capital improvements along with beneficial feed management strategies.

Anthony and Danelle Kiff were announced the winners of the region’s Share Farmer of the Year category at the Central Plateau Dairy Industry Awards annual awards dinner held at the Rydges Rotorua on Wednesday night. The other big winners were Jas Singh Mander, who was named the 2025 Central Plateau Dairy Manager of the Year, and Cameron George, the 2025 Central Plateau Dairy Trainee of the Year.

Anthony firmly supports the benefits of the Awards programme, and was named the 2017 Central Plateau Dairy Manager of the Year. “The Awards are an excellent personal development and networking experience encouraging opportunities for self-reflection and personal growth.”

The Kiffs are contract milking on the Tauhara North #2 Trust’s 230ha Tokoroa property, milking 580 cows and won $15,390 and four merit awards.

The family lifestyle and opportunity for progression initially drew the couple to the dairy industry, and they love the sense of community within the industry. “There are many aspects of farming to love, including the networking, being outdoors and watching our staff progress.”

The couple identify seeing the personal growth amongst staff and friends and the opportunity to uplift and help people within their community as aspects of the industry that resonate with them.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The desire to help others is reflected in their future goals. “We’d like to start a relief management service to help others to have a break off-farm, mentoring, or temporary management during times of mental stress.”

Anthony and Danelle believe upskilling and continuous training are strengths of their business and both have achieved PrimaryITO levels 1,2 and 3 and Livestock Production Level 5, and are currently studying towards the Diploma.

Future farming goals include continuing to grow equity and farm ownership.

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors ASB, CowManager, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, and Trelleborg, along with industry partners DairyNZ and MediaWorks.

Runners-up in the Central Plateau Share Farmer of the Year competition were Ben and Sherie Hayes who won $8,565 in prizes and one merit award.

The couple are 50/50 sharemilkers for MF & CB Dempsey Trust Partnership, milking 340 cows on the 144ha Kakahi property.

They entered the Awards to allow an in-depth analysis of their business. “It’s an opportunity to examine how and why we farm the way we do, and look at areas for growth and development.

Ben and Sherie are proud of their partnership with the Department of Corrections through the Return to Work Scheme. “We aim to provide a pathway for people in their care to change their lives for the better and become and asset to society.”

Third placegetter in the Share Farmer category was awarded to Petrus and Mariette de Klerk who are contract milking on Roger Garland’s 220ha, 620-cow Mangakino property. They won $4,990 in prizes and three merit awards.

The winner of the 2025 Central Plateau Dairy Manager of the Year competition is Jas Singh Mander who is farm manager for Pāmu Farms of New Zealand’s 800ha, 2000-cow farm at Reporoa. He won $8,865 and two merit awards.

Jas believes the strengths of his business lie in the ability to embrace innovation to stay ahead, and a good return in a sustainable business.

Growing up in India, Jas was a fourth-generation farmer and is proud of the 600-year farming heritage in his family.

“My parents raised me in the countryside and looking at green grass, hills and trees makes me happy!”

Jas identifies learning English as a challenge he has overcome, as well as racism and bullying. “Adjusting to a new culture was one of my biggest challenges, and then I met so many good people in the industry which helped me grow my farming style.”

The 35-year is proud of his management of a large farm and lifting production. “When I took over it was a poor performing farm with a high empty rate.

Every year production has increased and it has become one of Pāmu’s most profitable farms within 19 dairy units.”

“My staff coming to work with a big smile in the morning makes my day. I love to do, what I do.”

Runner-up in the Dairy Manager category went to Kiki Ritmeester who is an assistant manager on Pukerua Farm Ltd’s 72ha Reporoa property, milking 171 cows. She won $4,590 in prizes and two merit awards.

Kiki grew up on a dairy farm and holds a Certificate in Animal Technology Veterinary Nursing Assistant Level 5. “I didn’t want to be a farmer, but after living in Tauranga for three years, something just clicked in me all of a sudden, and six years later I am still here and loving it!”

The 27-year-old is passionate about recruiting more females into farming and eliminating the stigma that a woman can’t do everything a man can on-farm. “As much as we would all like to believe that no longer exists, that’s not the case.

“I’ve experienced it multiple times where people assume my partner (that I don’t have) is the dairy farmer or they’re surprised I’m an assistant manager instead of a farm assistant,” she says.

“I would love to be an advocate for women in the industry and be part of the change.”

Third placegetter in the Dairy Manager category was awarded to Cooper Corrigan, a first-time entrant who is farm manager on Mark and Janet Seymour’s 176ha, 500-cow Atiamuri farm. The 28-year-old won $3,065.

The 2025 Central Plateau Dairy Trainee of the Year is Cameron George who is farm assistant on Richard Webber’s 510ha, 1000-cow Marotiri property. He won $6,640 in prizes and two merit awards.

The second-time entrant discovered three main benefits from entering the Awards programme – learning new skills, networking and being exposed to different farm practices.

“Last year I learnt how to make up milk for calves from milk powder, a skill I learnt from entering this year is how to drive a manual quad bike,” he says.

Cameron is excited about all the technological advancements within the dairy industry, including the use of cow collars. “I don’t think tech should ever full replace checking your cows and making sure they are healthy, the use of technology is definitely an aid in doing so.”

Although he sees a lot of progress made in regards to environmental sustainability, the 21-year-old believes there is still room for improvement in regards to soft plastic recycling.

Future farming goals include progressing to farm ownership.

Runner-up in the Dairy Trainee competition was Carl Donnell who is farm assistant on Andrew Kusabs’ 142.3ha, 412-cow farm in Rotorua. He won $2,490 in prizes.

The third-time entrant believes he has benefited from Skills Nights and books such as the Lameness Field Guide and DairyNZ Facts and Figures.

“These books have helped me with my study and have been very helpful to take on-farm with me to use as guides to help with decision-making.”

The 23-year-old would like to see dairy farming as a career promoted in schools more. “I had no experience in the dairy industry and found it hard to find work as most employers were looking for someone who had an understanding of the ins and outs of the industry.”

“I’m so grateful to my boss Maurice Bryant for the opportunities he has given me and how he is helping me achieve my goals and progress through the dairy industry.”

Third place in the Dairy Trainee category went to 20-year-old farm assistant Claire Swindell who works on Robin Broderson’s 151ha, 350-cow Reporoa property. She won $1,800 in prizes.

The Central Plateau Dairy Industry Awards winners field day will be held on Thursday 03 April 2025 at 10.00am at Tauhara North No 2 Trust, 2470 Old Taupo Road, Kinleith, Tokoroa, S/N Fonterra 78088, where Share Farmers of the Year, Anthony and Danelle Kiff, are contract milking. Also presenting at the field day will be the region’s Dairy Manager of the Year, Jas Singh Mander and Dairy Trainee of the Year, Cameron George. Further details on the winners and the field day can be found at www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

