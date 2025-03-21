New Lights Shine On Airport Runway

Hawke’s Bay Airport is using the latest high performance lighting technology to upgrade its runway lighting system.

The $3 million, nine month project is in the final stages, with flight testing underway, says Hawke’s Bay Airport CEO, Nick Flack.

“The project involves installing a completely new LED lighting system, control systems and a retrofitted power centre connected to the main terminal generator for backup. It replaces the old system, which was at the end of its life.

Runway lights before (Photo/Supplied) Runway lights after (Photo/Supplied)

“The majority of the work has been carried out at night to ensure the runway remained open. The difference between the old and new systems is like night and day. The 169 LEDs provide superior illumination for the full length of the runway, and the control centre is state of art.

“The new system not only meets local civil aviation standards, it also complies with IACO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) standards and being highly energy efficient, it supports our sustainability objectives too,” he says.

The new system has some interesting features:

Pilot activated lighting, which allows for approaching or departing aircraft to activate the runway lighting when flying after hours

Variable lighting intensity – can be dialled up or down depending on weather conditions, such as fog

Interleaved wiring of lights for improved reliability and resilience

Generator and UPS (uninterruptable power supply) back up.

Dylan Robinson, Group Quality and Safety Manager, New Zealand Air Ambulance Service says: “New Zealand Air Ambulance Service is grateful for the work and support from Hawkes’ Bay Airport in ensuring all emergency flights were accommodated throughout this project, with no delays experienced.

“Their excellent communication and flexible work plans helped ensure timely patient transfers over the last few months.

“Air Ambulance Service flights are a lifeline for the Hawke's Bay community, with over 2,000 flights per year, operating 24/7/365. The new lighting system is a significant enhancement to the local aviation infrastructure and ongoing safety. Our pilots have reported that the new runway lights are even visible when tracking out of Wairoa,” Dylan says.

