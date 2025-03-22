Experience Marlborough Together With Van Rental In Blenheim

Blenheim, New Zealand – March 2025 – From wine tours and weddings to work trips and family reunions, group travel in Marlborough is great fun. If you are planning group travel, then consider van rental in Blenheim from New Zealand Rent a Car for transportation. The Blenheim branch now offers a range of vans ideal for transporting multiple passengers around this beautiful region in comfort and style.

The Marlborough region is famous for its world-class Sauvignon Blanc, boutique cellar doors, and sunshine-filled days. A van hire allows groups to experience the best of it together—no need for multiple vehicles or designated drivers when you're moving as one unit.

New Zealand Rent a Car offers clean, reliable, and spacious vans that cater to up to 12 passengers, making them a great choice for tour groups, event planners, and holidaymakers alike.

“Van rental in Blenheim is a smart option for anyone looking to move groups of people with ease,” said a spokesperson from the company. “Whether you're vineyard-hopping, hosting guests, or hitting the coast, we’ve got you covered.”

Blenheim is also a great base for exploring the Marlborough Sounds or heading down to Kaikōura and Nelson. A van makes day trips and multi-day road journeys more enjoyable for everyone involved.

As March events and travel pick up, it’s wise to secure your van hire in advance. With New Zealand Rent a Car, it’s easy to keep everyone together—and everything on schedule.

