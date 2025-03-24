Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
MediaWorks Unveils Prominent Digital Sites On Wairau Road, North Shore

Monday, 24 March 2025, 10:11 am
Press Release: MediaWorks

MediaWorks is excited to introduce its latest digital out-of-home (DOOH) development on Wairau Road, North Shore. This major project brings two standout digital screens that will take advertising in the area to the next level.

MediaWorks - Wairau Northbound and Southbound (Photo/Supplied)

Perfectly positioned to catch the heavy traffic flow at Tristram Avenue’s State Highway 1 exit and the steady stream of vehicles along Wairau Road, these new screens are set to become local landmarks. The setup includes a massive 15x5 metre screen and a striking 12x3 metre screen, both integrated into an existing structure for maximum visibility.

“The launch of these sites is a huge step forward in our mission to give advertisers premium access to their audience,” said Mike Watkins, MediaWorks Outdoor CEO. “With our existing locations at Shore City Takapuna and Oteha Valley, plus our recently launched 12x4m site in Manukau, we’re strengthening our presence as a leading DOOH provider.

These state-of-the-art screens, powered by advanced Daktronics technology, run on a 30-second rotation, giving advertisers the flexibility to run independent or synchronised campaigns with no content restrictions. That means brands have the freedom to get creative and make an impact.

Designed to dominate the North Shore DOOH market, these installations provide an unmatched opportunity to reach a wide and diverse audience. Sitting right on a major arterial route leading to State Highway 1, they capture both northbound and southbound traffic. Plus, their location near key retail hotspots - including major retailers, Pak’nSave, car dealerships, and Hoyts cinemas - ensures brands get seen by shoppers, commuters, and entertainment-goers alike.

These screens are set to be the biggest and most impactful in the area, setting a new benchmark for digital advertising on the North Shore.

