Entries Open For 2025 Concrete Construction Awards

The countdown is on! Entries are now open for the 2025 Concrete Construction Awards, celebrating concrete excellence at a gala event on Thursday, 5 June 2025, at the Cordis Hotel in Auckland.

Following the success of the inaugural 2023 awards, Concrete NZ is excited to host the second biennial edition, recognising achievements across the sector, including contractors, engineers, architects, and developers. The awards highlight the value of collaboration in delivering outstanding concrete solutions.

The Concrete Construction Awards celebrate innovation, best practices, and the individuals and teams shaping New Zealand’s built environment. With a focus on concrete’s role in resilient, low-carbon infrastructure, these awards inspire excellence and drive the industry forward.

Rob Gaimster, Chief Executive of Concrete NZ, invites individuals and organisations to submit their projects. "These awards showcase the very best in concrete, from cutting-edge material use to exceptional project execution. It's a platform for industry recognition and celebration," says Gaimster.

The awards set the benchmark for excellence in concrete design, construction, rehabilitation, and research. They appeal not only to construction businesses (architects, engineers and contractors) and Concrete NZ members but also to clients outside the concrete industry.

2025 Award Categories

This year’s awards feature categories recognising achievement in concrete design, construction, sustainability, and innovation:

Premier Concrete Award (overall winner)

Excellence in Architectural Concrete (Monte Craven Award)

Excellence in Concrete Infrastructure

Excellence in Commercial Concrete

Excellence in Residential Concrete

Excellence in Concrete for the Community

Excellence in Concrete Landscaping

Excellence in Concrete Remediation and Reuse

Excellence in Concrete Innovation

Excellence in Sustainable Concrete for the Planet

Enduring Concrete Award

Why Enter?

Entering the Concrete Construction Awards offers industry recognition, highlights innovation and sustainability, and showcases expertise to potential clients. Winning or being shortlisted enhances credibility, attracts business opportunities, and provides valuable media exposure. Additionally, the awards bring professionals together to celebrate outstanding achievements in concrete construction.

For full details on categories, eligibility, and entry requirements, visit www.concreteawards.org.nz.

